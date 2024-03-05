Disneyland Magic Key passes 2024: Here's everything you need to know

Disneyland California announced the return of their popular Magic Key Passes for the second time in a year on March 4, 2024. The Magic Key Passes will be available for purchase once again from Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 9 am PT. The Disneyland Magic Key passes previously went on sale in 2024 on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

The passes, which were launched in August 2021, have always been sold in limited quantities and have sold out in the past. Disneyland launched passes after they shut down their longstanding annual passport program due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the passes seemed to have been temporarily discontinued in 2023, they have made a comeback, much to the delight of fans of the theme park.

In a statement, Disney promised a stark return to its roots. They claimed that the key passes were re-introduced to do away with the problem of lengthy waiting times both in virtual and actual ticketing lines for Disneyland.

A total of 4 categories of Key Passes have been introduced and will go live on March 5, 2024, at 9 am PT, from Disney's official website.

Disneyland Magic Key Passes 2024 will have perks and benefits on all four categories

The Key Passes will be available to purchase from Disney's official website and are divided into four categories - Imagine Key Pass, Enchant Key Pass, Believe Key Pass, and the Inspire Key Pass.

Imagine Key Pass (Price: $499)

Features:

25% off parking at the Toy Story Lot

10% off select merchandise

10% off select food and drinks

20% off Disney Genie+

Enchant Key Pass (Price: $849)

Features:

20% off Disney Genie+

10% off select merchandise

10% off select dining

25% off standard theme park parking

Believe Key Pass (Price: $1,249)

Features:

50% off standard parking

10% off select merchandise

10% off select food and drinks

Unlimited Disney Photo Pass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+

Inspire Key Pass (Price: $1,649)

Features:

Free standard parking

20% off select merchandise

15% off select food and drinks

Unlimited Disney Photo Pass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+

Disneyland will also host an unveiling ceremony for the Magic Key Passes on March 5, 2024, at 8:45 am PT, and sales will begin at 9 am PT.

All 4 categories of passes will be available, starting from $499 for the Imagine Key Pass to $1649 for the Inspire Key Pass. The 4 passes also have their own blackout dates and cannot be used on specific dates that are announced in advance on the official website.

The Inspire Key Pass has the fewest blackout dates while the Imagine key card has the most blackout dates.

According to Disney's statement, the Disneyland Magic Key passes can also be upgraded to the higher pass for the remainder of the past year.

“A current Magic Key pass may be upgraded to an available higher pass type for the remainder of its pass year. The difference in purchase price between the 2 passes must be paid in full at the time of upgrade. The expiration date of the Magic Key pass will not change,” the statement read.

There are a range of features that accompany each of the four tiers of Disneyland's Magic Key Pass. However, several limitations also apply, with a detailed list of terms and conditions added on the official website. Visitors can peruse it in detail, before planning their purchases.