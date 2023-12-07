How much is Sweethearts Nite at Disneyland 2024? Price, dates, how to book, and all you need to know

It has come to light that Disneyland Resort has unveiled details of its much-anticipated Disneyland After Dark events for 2024. It is worth noting that this time, more nights are scheduled than ever before, promising after-hours fun, rare character appearances, and delightful treats.

The Sweethearts' Nite, a celebration of love, will grace Disneyland Park on eight magical nights in January and February. It will take place on these dates- Jan 23rd, 25th, and 30th. For Feb, it will be the 1st, 6th, 8th,12th, and on Valentine's Day, which is the 14th.

The pre-sale tickets will be available starting December 12, 2023. However, currently, the exact price of the ticket is not unveiled.

If you're a Disney Channel enthusiast, the all-new Disney Channel Nite awaits you on March 5 and 7. Disney lovers will get a chance to enjoy a High School Musical pep rally and a Phineas and Ferb dance party.

For Star Wars aficionados, the force will be with you on eight epic nights in April and May (April 16, 18, 23, 25, 30, and May 2, 7, and 9) during Star Wars Nite.

Other than all these, there will also be a special Pride Nite happening on June 18 and 20, celebrating love and diversity.

How to get tickets for Sweethearts Night at Disneyland 2024? Know about price and other details

For the Sweethearts' Nite, a limited number of pre-sale tickets will be available for Magic Key holders starting on Dec. 12 at 9 a.m. General admission tickets for Sweethearts' Nite, Disney Channel Nite, and Star Wars Nite will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Dec. 14.

The tickets will be available on Disneyland.com. For Sweethearts' Nite, Magic Key holders can grab pre-sale tickets from Dec. 12, 2023 (no earlier than 9 a.m. PT), and general public tickets will be available on Dec. 14, 2023 (no earlier than 9 a.m. PT).

It is worth noting that the price of the ticket ranges from $139 to $169 per guest.

Disneyland's Sweethearts' Nite promises an enchanting experience for everyone. Here's a sneak peek into the magical offerings:

There are numerous things included in the Sweethearts' Nite. Here is a complete list:

Royal Cavalcade: A regal procession featuring beloved Disney royals on splendid horses. Royal Ball Near 'It's a Small World': Join princesses, princes, and Disney characters for an evening of dancing and celebration. Stitch and Angel's Dance Party: Head to Tomorrowland and dance the night away with Stitch and Angel to some awesome beats. Themed Photo Backdrops: Capture magical moments at unique photo backdrops inspired by iconic Disney scenes of love and friendship. Atmosphere of Romance: Divine lighting, projections, and the music of Disney love songs create the perfect ambiance for romance and family fun. Sweet Treats and Savory Delights: Indulge in exclusive offerings like shortbread cookie churro with strawberry cheesecake dipping sauce and Café Daisy fried heart-shaped ravioli. Returning favorites include Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe Chocolate & Strawberry-stuffed croissants. Specialty Menu Items: Plaza Inn, Cafe Orleans, River Belle Terrace, and Carnation Café will feature specialty menu items subject to availability. Reservations are recommended and can be booked online.

Moreover, these special 'nites' will be all about dancing, dining, and going on double dates with Disney couples. You could dance with your partner at a fancy royal ball near "It's a small world."