What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 6 release date, air time, plot, and more

Episode 6 of What We Do in the Shadows season 5 is expected to air on FX on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The horror series incorporates elements of mockumentary and comedy as it follows a group of vampires trying to adjust to the world around them.

It depicts their relationship with each other and their numerous adventures. The show stars Kavyan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry, and many others as pivotal characters. Helmed by Jemaine Clement, the series has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics.

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 6 will focus on Guillermo, who's severely injured

FX dropped the official trailer for What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 6 on August 8, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous dramatic events set to unfold in the latest episode.

Titled Urgent Care, the upcoming episode will focus on Guillermo, who's severely injured, following which Nadja sets out to help him. Check out the official synopsis of the episode, as per FX Networks' YouTube channel:

''When Guillermo is injured, Nadja takes him to urgent care; Colin has trouble feeding.''

Apart from that, not much else is known about the plot of the new episode. The previous episode, titled Local News, focused extensively on a water main break, which drew some attention towards the gang.

So far, the ongoing fifth season has been receiving highly positive reviews from fans and critics, with many praising the show's distinctive tone, quirky humor, and performances by the cast, among numerous other things.

Over the years, the show has garnered critical acclaim and a strong fan following from around the world. The show has already been renewed for a sixth season, which is expected to premiere sometime in 2024 on FX.

A quick look at What We Do in the Shadows plot and cast

The comedy-horror series focuses on the chaotic lives of a group of vampires in Staten Island, New York City. Featuring four vampires and a familiar, the show depicts how these characters are quite different from each other, with their own histories. The show explores how they interact with other supernatural creatures and human beings as they try to deal with a dynamic modern society.

Here's a short synopsis of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Based on the feature film of the same name from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, "What We Do in the Shadows" is a documentary-style look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of four vampires who've "lived" together for hundreds of years in Staten Island. The self-appointed leader of the group is Nandor the Relentless, a great warrior and conqueror from the Ottoman Empire.''

The description further states,

''Then there's the British vampire Laszlo -- a bit of a rogue and a dandy and a fop, he might say. He's a lover of mischief and a great soirée, but not as much as he loves seeing Nandor fail miserably in every attempt. And then there's Nadja: the seductress, the temptress, the vampiric Bonnie to Laszlo's Clyde. Also cohabiting in the vampire household is Guillermo, Nandor's familiar; and Colin Robinson, an energy vampire and day-walker of sorts -- he feasts on humans, but not on their blood.''

The cast includes actors like Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Kristen Schaal, and many others.

Viewers can watch the next episode of What We Do in the Shadows season 5 on FX on Thursday, August 10, 2023.