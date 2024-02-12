When is Patrick Mahomes going to Disneyland? Inside Chiefs' plans for Super Bowl celebrations and parade

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions again. The Andy Reid-coached side added to their legend as they beat the San Francisco 49ers to win the Super Bowl in 2024.

Mahomes was instrumental in the victory, earning Super Bowl MVP honors. As a result of his latest Super Bowl MVP Award, Mahomes and his family will be going to Disneyland.

Let's examine the Super Bowl-Disneyland tradition, the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade, and other titbits on their victory lap.

Explaining the Super Bowl-Disneyland tradition

The Super Bowl-Disneyland tradition started in 1987 when Jane Breckenridge, who was married to Disney's CEO at the time, Michael Eisner, came up with the bright idea. Just a few weeks later, at Super Bowl 1987, the game's MVP, New York Giants star quarterback Phil Simms, was the first to utter the now iconic phrase: "I'm going to Disneyland/Disney World!"

Over the years, some illustrious visitors to Disneyland have included Tom Brady, the Manning Brothers, Mahomes, Julian Edelman, and Nick Foles.

When is Patrick Mahomes going to Disneyland?

Patrick Mahomes and his family will be at Disneyland on Monday afternoon. Hence, if you already have tickets to be at the venue on Monday, you might see Mahomes and his family having a swell time.

Furthermore, the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl MVP will be featured in a cavalcade with Disney characters on the parade path from "It's a Small World" down to Main Street, U.S.A., at 2 p.m. PT.

When is the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade?

The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade will begin at 11 a.m. on February 14, 2023, in Kansas. This year's parade will begin on Grand Boulevard at Sixth Street and head south to Pershing Road, and Patrick Mahomes will be front and center.

After the parade, there will be a victory rally in front of the Union Station, with the Memorial and National WWI Museum hosting viewing opportunities on its north lawn.