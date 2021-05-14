Dixie D'Amelio's best moments: Her Attaway General appearance to having her own show, how the TikToker stole the spotlight 

Although known mostly as "Charli's sister", TikToker Dixie D'Amelio has recently made a name for herself. From making an appearance on "Attaway General" to hosting her own show, Dixie D'Amelio has had a knack for being in the spotlight throughout 2020.

Dixie D'Amelio, the older sister of Charli D'Amelio, has amassed over 51 million followers and 3 billion views on TikTok. While she was once overshadowed by her sister, Dixie has made an effort to make herself a household name.

Here are her best moments from 2020.

5. Dixie D'Amelio in "Attaway General"

Starring in Brat TV's "Attaway General", Dixie D'Amelio made an appearance as one of the main characters, Georgia. This was one of the first instances where Dixie made an effort to dive into creating her own brand.

"Attaway General" premiered on Brat TV's YouTube channel on May 20, 2020. The audience reception was very poor, however, they were able to make a second season.

4. Dixie D'Amelio and Charli D'Amelio on Jimmy Fallon

Dixie and Charli D'Amelio on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon (Image via YouTube)

On March 10th, 2021, Dixie and her sister Charli both appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon". The girls both told funny stories, and played games with Jimmy while the audience laughed. This was considered to be one of the first major public appearances of the sisters on national television.

3. Dixie D'Amelio and Charli D'Amelio's clothing line

Dixie and Charli's new clothing line (Image via YouTube)

To the surprise of many, Dixie and Charli have collaborated with clothing company Hollister to debut their own clothing line called "Social Tourist". The girls jumped on TikTok and YouTube to promote their new line that comes out on May 20th, 2021.

2. Dixie D'Amelio's music career

After her songs "Be Happy" and "One Whole Day" were released, Dixie D'Amelio's career and brand truly took off. Although many did not trust to hear good music coming from a TikToker, lots of people were pleasantly surprised after hearing a few of her songs. In fact, on the opening day of "Be Happy", Dixie allegedly had over 600,000 streams through Spotify. Her latest song "Roommates" can be found above.

1. Dixie D'Amelio having her own show

Having unofficially made her own show titled "The Early Late Night Show starring Dixie D'Amelio" in 2021, Dixie's dream of becoming a TV show host came true when she was built an official set.

Season 1 debuted in her Los Angeles home, while Season 2 took place inside a real studio. From guests like Hailey Bieber to Noah Beck, it can be noted that Dixie D'Amelio's fame is on the rise.

As of now, fans of Dixie are awaiting the release of her latest single, "F***BOY". It debuts May 14th, 2020.

