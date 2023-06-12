DJ Drama net worth: Fortune explored in wake of 'Drake Goons' Toronto robbery incident

DJ Drama, whose net worth is $12 million, reportedly became the victim of a robbery incident during an event at a Toronto-based Century nightclub on June 10, 2023. The record executive was severely injured following the robbery, but the video footage of the robbery incident has not been revealed anywhere.

Rapper Top5 shared a video through Instagram the following day where three men were flaunting iced-out chains and a watch that were stolen from DJ Drama. The caption stated:

"For all you that don't post my music, and don't play my music 2023 your chains are getting snatched.. @djdrama come get ur chain back lil boy."

While all three men were holding the stolen items, they also shout out to Drake in the process. One of the men also spoke to the camera, saying:

"That's what you f*cking get for not checking in. Shout out boy Drizzy, eh. Triple Gs, you know how we rock."

Meanwhile, DJ Drama and Drake's problems were resolved a long time ago, and they have also released a single titled Going Bad. The beef was the result of rumors ignited by Drama that Drizzy used a ghostwriter for one of his verses in Meek Mill's single, R.I.C.O.

DJ Drama has earned much of his earnings from his successful career in the music industry

DJ Drama has been a popular DJ, record executive, and music promoter. Also known as Tyree Cinque Simmons, he is one of the founders of the Aphilliates Music Group, and several popular artists like T.I and Jeezy have worked with him.

He has been the producer of mixtapes like The Dedication and Dedication 2. In addition, Simmons released his first album, Gangsta Grillz: The Album, in 2007.

DJ Drama's second album, Gangsta Grillz: The Album (Vol. 2), was released in 2009. The album reached on top of the Billboard charts. Simmons' next album was titled Third Power and it was released in October 2011. The album reached the 42nd spot on the US Billboard 200.

This was followed by Quality Street Music and Quality Street Music 2 in 2012 and 2016, respectively. The albums then managed to reach on top of the Billboard charts. He joined the A&R at the record label Atlantic Records, after which various artists joined the same. Simmons then produced many mixtapes like The Lost Tape, That's My Work Volume 3, It's Better This Way, and more.

A few of his albums have been collaborations with different artists. The long list of albums includes titles like There Is No Competition, The City Is In Good Hands, There Is No Competition 2: The Funeral Service, There Is No Competition 3: Death Comes in 3's, and others.

DJ Drama has made guest appearances on singles like Freak, Speedin', Silent Assassin, Tongue Ring, Bandz Up, and more. He has also been featured in the music videos for singles released like Akon, Future, Ludacris and many more.

Simmons has been the co-founder of the DJ incubator and art collective called The Academy. Aside from that, the musician is also the founder of the Atlantic Records imprint Generation Now with Don Cannon in 2015 and the narrator of Tyler's sixth album, Call Me If You Got Lost, in 2021. As is evident, the sources of his incomes have been quite diverse even though they have been limited to art and entertainment fields.

