DMZ cast list: Rosario Dawson and others star in DC series on HBO Max

DMZ, the much-anticipated American dystopian television miniseries, is finally here. It is set to drop on HBO Max on March 17, 2022. The four-episode HBO Max series is based on Brian Wood and Riccardo Burchielli's comic book series of the same name, which came out in 2005. The story is a dystopian narrative of New York City split by the Second American Civil War.

According to HBO Max, the official synopsis is,

"DMZ leaps off the pages of the acclaimed DC graphic novel into the visual landscape of a dangerous and distorted Manhattan as one woman navigates a demilitarized zone in a harrowing quest to find her lost son."

The cast of DMZ

The upcoming dystopian miniseries boasts a stellar cast including Rutina Wesley, Mamie Gummer, Hoon Lee, Venus Ariel, Jordan Preston Carter, Jade Wu, Nora Dunn, Rey Gallegos, Henry G. Sanders, Agam Darshi, and Juani Feliz, led by Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt.

1) Rosario Dawson as Alma Ortega

Rosario Dawson has been cast in the lead role as Alma Ortega, a medic who becomes a symbol of hope while trying to find her lost son during the Second American Civil War, in the series. Dawson is a producer and actor who made her debut in the 1995 indie drama Kids.

She has also won the Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture for her performance in Rent, and was nominated for the Critics Choice Movie Award for Best Actress in a Comedy role for Top Five.

The American actress is also acclaimed for her roles in Men in Black II (2002), Sin City (2005), Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010), Unstoppable (2010), and Zookeeper (2011). She has also portrayed Ahsoka Tano in the second season of The Mandalorian, and will also star in the upcoming Disney+ original series Ahsoka.

Her recent features include a recurring role in Dwayne Johnson's autobiographical comedy series Young Rock and in the Hulu miniseries Dopesick.

2) Benjamin Bratt as Parco Delgado

Parco Delgado is a popular and deadly leader of one of the most powerful gangs in the DMZ. The role is played by the talented actor Benjamin Bratt, who rose to prominence in the '90s due to his Emmy-nominated performance as homicide investigator Reynaldo Curtis on Law & Order.

He has also appeared in a number of movies like Miss Congeniality (2000), Catwoman (2004), Despicable Me 2 (2013), Snitch (2013), and Coco (2017), and played a variety of supporting roles including in Demolition Man, Clear and Present Danger, and The River Wild.

DMZ will premiere on HBO Max, with all four of its episodes on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Edited by Sabika