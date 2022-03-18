Do Amore on Shark Tank: Meet the founder who is a mechanical engineer by profession

The upcoming episode of Shark Tank season 13 will introduce an ethical engagement ring company called Do Amore. Founder Krish Himmatramka will pitch his business deal to the sharks on Friday.

Himmatramka is a mechanical engineer by profession who aims to run a competitive and sustainable business that can make a huge impact in the world. He started his jewelry business in 2014 with a mission to provide clean water to developing countries. Thus, a portion of the company’s profit goes to his vision.

The mechanical engineer named his company Do Amore to spread compassion. The name means “I give with love” in Latin. Do Amore jewelry is made from “sustainable source diamonds” derived from the mines in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa.

How was Do Amore born?

Before making it big as an entrepreneur, Himmatramka used to work as a mechanical engineer. He was once working on an oil drilling rig when he realized that drilling water was easier than oil. It took minimal drilling work and less time to hit the water compared to drilling oil that took weeks.

The founder then decided to use the opportunity to solve the water problem for people who couldn’t get clean water. During this time, Himmatramka was also planning to propose to his girlfriend. But buying an engagement ring with a symbolic meaning but “questionable ethics” didn’t sit down well with him.

The “About Us” page on the brand’s website further shared the story. It reads:

“I decided that when I proposed, I would give my girlfriend an ethical ring that served a purpose: drilling a water well for a village. To me, there’s nothing more meaningful in this world than helping people in need. So with our proposal, Do Amore was born.”

Do Amore also uses diamonds from old jewelry to customize it into a new product, in addition to selling man-made diamonds (created in a lab).

Where to buy?

Do Amore jewelry is currently only available on the brand’s website. It provides a variety of diamond rings for both men and women. Apart from diamonds, buyers also get the option of products made from moissanite and gemstones.

Prices vary based on the metal used in jewelry settings (gold, platinum or palladium), size, and gemstone type. A simple Kendi band starts at $580. The brand also sells earrings and necklaces.

Do Amore on Shark Tank episode 16

In addition to Do Amore, the other businesses to appear in Shark Tank episode 16 include Sunflow, ootBox and Prepdeck. The official synopsis of the upcoming episode mentions Do Amore as it reads:

“An entrepreneur from Houston, Texas, introduces her ethically crafted product line designed to not only bring joy to a new couple but also help alleviate the world’s water crisis.”

Shark Tank season 13 episode 16 will welcome recurring shark Daniel Lubetzky as a guest investor. He will join the regular panel of sharks including Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Barbara Corcoran.

Shark Tank episode 16 is all set to air on Friday, March 18 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

Edited by Saman