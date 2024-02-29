Does Dune 2 have post-credit scenes? Explained

As a part of the movie-watching experience post-MCU, one question remains in every viewer's mind - do we need to keep sitting in the theatres after the post-credits for Dune 2 roll, or does it lack any post-credits scene?

Based on Denis Villeneuve's desire to tell a grand space saga devoid of pop cultural tropes, the predecessor of Dune 2 lacked an after-credits scene.

With the film slated to release around the corner on March 1, 2024, audiences are hyped to see Paul Atreides' hero's journey return to the main screen.

Does Dune 2 have a post-credits scene?

The function of a post-credits scene is, more often than not, to tease a sequel. For franchises with multiple properties such as the MCU, that makes sense, especially concerning how characters from different storylines appear after the credits have rolled to highlight how the movie we just watched is just one part of a more expansive, non-linear narrative.

However, Dune 2 is unlikely to take this route, considering the linear storytelling it affords. Villeneuve has adapted Herbert's 1965 book (the first book in the Dune storyline) in two parts, Dune 1 and 2 but even despite the confirmation of a sequel, the former did not tease any post-credits scene.

It is likely, that even if the director goes on to adapt the other books in Dune (and in effect, provide us with more sequels), he will have no use for post-credits scenes.

Dune 2 is set shortly after Paul Atreides as his family becomes embroiled in a war over the hazardous and inhospitable desert planet Arrakis. However, following the death of his father Leto Atreides, he realises that he is a Messiah-like figure on a foreign land, with a unique connection to the land, its gigantic sand worms, and the mysterious, quasi-supernatural Spice.

Predicted to make a mark at the box office, the story will delve into the next step of Paul's journey.

Where does Dune 2 pick up?

Dune 2 is planned to start up where the previous portion left off, with Paul on the run. The Muad'dib will likely play a bigger role in this story. The second instalment of the series is based on Herbert's 1965 science fiction epic. It depicts colonial expansion into Oriental regions.

Long-term readers of Herbert's novel series can expect the sequel to Dune to likely revolve around Paul's gradual rise to power amid the natives of Arrakis, who are called the Fremen.

This will lead to an eventual insurrection against Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV. Paul's quest to become the legendary "Kwisatz Haderach" is the major hurdle in his coming-of-age storyline.

However, Paul and the Fremen are not the only ones that the story will focus on. Simultaneously, the Atreides family grows and Paul and Chani fall in love.

Finally, Dune 2 might also showcase Lady Jessica giving birth to Alia, a girl with exceptional Bene Gesserit powers.

Part two of Dune is set to release on March 15 in theatres worldwide and is estimated to make around 80 millions dollars in its opening weekend itself.