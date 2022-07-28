Does JayDaYoungan have a son? All about his girlfriend and baby momma as rapper is shot and killed at 24

Rapper JayDaYoungan passed away on July 27. The 24-year-old was fatally shot in Bogalusa, Louisiana. It was also discovered that the rapper's relative, Kenyatta Scott Sr., was injured during the shooting and is now in stable condition. Since the musician's passing, fans have flooded social media, paying their tribute.

According to NBC News, JayDaYoungan, whose real name is Javorius Tykies Scott, was shot just before 6 pm on Wednesday. After the rapper sustained wounds from the shooting, he was immediately transported to Our Lady of the Angels Emergency Room, where he was declared dead.

The rapper shares a son with his ex-girlfriend Jordan B.

JayDaYoungan's relationships explored: Who are Jordan B and CaRena?

The rapper has a two-year-old son whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Jordan B. Last month, he had posted a video of himself with his son on his official Instagram account, where he has amassed over 2.7 million followers.

Jordan B was born on July 29, 2000, and is 21 years old. She is best known for her Instagram account: IUtheerealjordanbIU.

At the time of writing this article, the account seemed to have been deactivated. Along with being an Instagram influencer, Jordan is also the CEO of her own makeup brand Jordan B. Beauty.

At the time of his death, JayDaYoungan was dating Instagram influencer CaRena. Following the rapper's death, she took to Instagram to share a tributary video of them. She wrote in the caption:

“Thank God my last words to you were I love you, I hope you know how much tho…. Im so hurt bae, how could you leave me like that, I would’ve never left you …. EVER , one thing we could do is make each other smile, such a kind hearted sweet soul… the thing I admired about you most is you forgave, always…”

In the post, CaRena further went on to write about her son, Mazi, who unfortunately passed away during birth. She hoped that the rapper would watch out for him. She ended by writing about how she would never forget him and would try to be strong during these difficult times.

The couple do not share a child together. The two were expecting their son Amazi Breeze Scott in June. Unfortunately, he was stillborn.

CaRena has a daughter who she often keeps away from social media. However, she appeared in her mother's TikTok video in April 2020.

Fans pay tribute to JayDaYoungan following his untimely demise

The 24-year-old rapper was best known for his tracks like Elimination, 23 Island and Opps. He had amassed over 1.29 million subscribers on YouTube. His most recent video, titled First Day Out Pt2, has over 1.9 million views.

Following his passing, several fans of the rapper flooded social media to pay their condolences. A few posts online read:

AnnoyingTV @MarioHTXX 🏾 Damn JayDaYoungan Damn JayDaYoungan 🙏🏾

$NOT @snot Damn not JayDaYoungan bro. Damn not JayDaYoungan bro.

moblowin @moblowin Damn rip JayDaYoungan bro was on repeat in my high school year Damn rip JayDaYoungan bro was on repeat in my high school year https://t.co/B1IVGSkpil

ripjaydayoungan @dirtymemed prays for his son prays for his son @JayDaYoungan keep your loved ones close 💔prays for his son @JayDaYoungan keep your loved ones close https://t.co/7HM6vNZhrE

Robert 💔💔 @RobertRaymond46 My favorite moment from JayDaYoungan he was a genuine dude fr My favorite moment from JayDaYoungan he was a genuine dude fr 💔 https://t.co/OeE4dkBm5P

Law enforcement has announced that the rapper's death remains under investigation.

