What happened to Lil Duval? Comedian set to undergo surgery after accident leaves him with broken leg 

Standup comedian and singer Lil Duval recently took to his Instagram profile revealing that he had to be admitted to the hospital. The comedian shocked fans on Wednesday after sharing a post that was incredibly uncomfortable to watch. Since then, followers have flooded the artist's social media to convey their well wishes to the comedian.

Lil Duval is a popular standup comedian and singer. The 45-year-old was recently enjoying his time at a beach in the Bahamas when he suddenly took to Instagram and posted a jarring video of himself being taken into a medical helicopter. Prior to posting the aforementioned video, the comedian took to his Instagram story, revealing that he was on his way to take his four-wheeler out for a spin.

His next post included a video on the social media platform where Lil Duval was seen wincing in pain while laying down on a gurney as medical professionals took care of him and transported him to a medical helicopter which would carry him to the hospital.

The comedian’s arm remained bandaged, and it seemed like the celebrity sustained injuries on his ribs and legs. In the video’s caption, he wrote:

“Somebody hit me in they car while i was on my 4 wheeler. Now my leg broke and i gotta get flown over to nassau and have surgery.”

It remains unclear which hospital in Nassau the comedian has been admitted to. Further health updates were not provided at the time of writing this article.

Celebrities extend support to Lil Duval following accident

Several well-known celebrities, including Jamiee Foxworth, Ludacris and 2 Chainz showed support to the comedian in his latest post’s comment section. 2 Chainz wrote:

“Dam bro i hope you good bru”

Comedian and actor Michael Blackson expressed shock and said- “Omg homie.”

Rapper TIP expressed his well wishes and requested the comedian to rest sufficiently. In the comment section, he wrote:

“Maaaaaan I'm gon pray that you get well first. Then find it in yo heart to sitcho old a*s down somewhere & rest big bro.... Amen”

Celebrity rapper Ludacris also took to Lil Duval’s comment section and said- “Get Well My Guy”

Several other well-known celebrities, including Juicy J, Anthony Adams, Konshens, DJ Clue and others flooded Duval’s comment section as well.

Fans have also taken to other social media platforms praying for the comedian’s recovery.

What is Lil Duval’s real name?

Lil Duval, whose real name is Roland Powell, is a Jacksonville, Florida native. He started his career in stand-up in Atlanta. In 2001, he gained popularity and support of Cedric the Entertainer. Since then, he has extended his resume by taking on work in movies like Scary Movie 5, Meet the Blacks and Stomp the Yard 2: Homecoming, among others.

Apart from being known for his comedic skills, Duval also acquired an audience for his rap recordings. Along with gaining success with his own music, his collaboration with singers like Ludacris, Snoop Dogg and Wale, among others, made him gain a larger audience.

A few of Duval’s popular tracks include Drop It Off, I Ain’t Stressing and Smile, among others.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far