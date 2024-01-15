Does Ronnie O'Sullivan have children? Snooker legend's family explored as he beat Ali Carter to win 8th Masters title

Snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan lifted his record-extending eighth Masters title in Alexandra Palace on January 14, 2024. His latest win put him on course to win snooker's covetous triple crown in one season. Playing against Ali Carter, Ronnie O'Sullivan won 10-7, becoming the oldest Masters champion at age 48 and the youngest when he won his first Masters title in 1995 at age 19.

The OBE-holding snooker prodigy is the father of three children - Taylor-Ann Magnus (born in 1996) from a relationship with Sally Magnus, and Lily (born in 2006) and Ronnie Jr (born in 2007) from a relationship with Jo Langley.

Ronnie O'Sullivan reportedly has a rocky relationship with his eldest daughter

Ronnie O'Sullivan has two daughters and a son, but the snooker player's relationship with his eldest daughter, Taylor-Ann Magnus, is reportedly very rocky.

Taylor was born during her parents' two-year relationship and was very young when the couple split up. According to The Sun, Taylor claimed that O'Sullivan never visited to see his granddaughter, Zarah-Ann.

“He’s not part of my life. I wouldn’t want someone like that around me and my child. He might be world champion to some but he’s not fit to be called ‘Dad’ let alone ‘Grandad’ as far as I’m concerned. Zarah-Ann will grow up never knowing who he is. He’s made so many promises, but what he says and what he does are so different,” The Sun quoted Taylor as saying.

Taylor gave birth to her daughter in 2018. She said she had minimal contact with her father growing up, but she was grateful that her life experiences taught her to be a better parent to her daughter.

“Having a really s**t parent like you has shown me what is important in life. I have learnt from your mistakes and I know what actually matters. I am grateful for that — it’s the only valuable thing you’ve ever given me,” she said.

According to the Express, Ronnie O'Sullivan said he hopes to "forge a better relationship" with his other two children, Lily and Ronnie Jr, as he spent most of their life working.

"It got to a point where I thought it was best for everyone, for my sanity and their sanity, that as long as they’re healthy, they’re good, I’m going to play the long game," he said.

Not much is known about Lily and Ronnie Jr, but they are frequently seen accompanying their father to his tournaments and cheering him on.

As per The Sun, when asked whether he would encourage his children to play snooker professionally, Ronnie O'Sullivan said that he wouldn't as "it's just a waste of life," despite snooker earning him over £12 million throughout his career.

Ronnie O'Sullivan sets his sights on the triple crown

Following his win in the UK championship in December 2023 and lifting the Masters title in January 2024, Ronnie O'Sullivan, nicknamed "The Rocket," gears up to win the World Championship in May. This will fast-track his career to join the elite club of players to have won the triple crown in one season.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Ronnie O'Sullivan said he "wasn't sure how he won the tournament."

“I don’t know how I’ve won this tournament, to be honest with you. I’ve just dug deep. I’ve tried to play with a bit of freedom and then tonight I just thought try to keep Ali honest and if he’s going to win it he’s going to have to scrape me off the table. I just wanted to see if he had it at the end," he said.

When asked whether he had the chance of winning his eighth World Championship in May, he replied:

"I can still win it, but I’d like to go there with a bit of confidence with my game."

His opponent, Ali Carter, said he was "gutted" that he lost, but O'Sullivan "played very well in the end."

Born on December 5, 1975, in the West Midlands, Ronnie O'Sullivan began playing snooker at the age of 7. He became a full-time professional player at 17, winning 74 of his 76 qualifying matches. Known for his ambidextrousness, O'Sullivan is currently ranked as the world's number-one snooker player.

He earned his nickname "The Rocket" after winning a best-of-nine frame match in a record 43 minutes during his debut season as a professional.