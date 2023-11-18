"He must win it before retirement" - WWE Universe wants 9-time Champion to win world championship in the coming year

WWE Superstars are gearing up for Survivor Series in Chicago, the November PLE usually builds the foundations for storylines on the Road to WrestleMania. Many fans want a popular star to win a world championship in the coming year, as they believe that he's long overdue another reign with singles gold in the promotion.

The popular star in question, is Kevin Owens. Earlier this year, WWE introduced a new world title in Roman Reigns' absence, which allowed other superstars a shot to become the face of Monday Night RAW. Seth Rollins ultimately won the title in Saudi Arabia after defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions 2023.

Many superstars deserve to hold championship gold in the promotion, and fans have pitched several names. However, The WWE Universe wants Kevin Owens to become World Champion in the coming year, as many believe he should rightfully hold singles gold on the roster.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kevin Owens has already had numerous chances to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Therefore, many believe that he should become either the World Heavyweight Champion or the United States Champion in 2024.

Kevin Owens wants to face two WWE veterans on Friday Night SmackDown

Earlier this year, the team of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were forced to go their separate ways when Nick Aldis moved The Prizefighter to the blue brand in exchange for Jey Uso. The move didn't sit well with KO, but he willingly went on the brand for a new start.

Over the past decade, Kevin Owens has defeated several top names in the industry across all three brands. Speaking to Cathy Kelley, The Prizefighter revealed that he wants a match against Rey Mysterio and Sheamus during his run on WWE SmackDown.

"I, obviously have a lot of history with The Bloodline, you know... I'm sure they hope that we don't cross paths again, but we will. I'm sure we will. I've never had a singles match with Rey Mysterio, which is something that I have to do before my career is done. I've never had a singles match with Sheamus, never been in the ring with the Brawling Brutes, the LWO. So, there are a lot of new faces that I can punch." (From 1:20 to 1:45)

It will be interesting to see the new names that Owens will face on the brand in the coming weeks and months.

What are your thoughts on Kevin Owens? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.