Who is Zhuri James? Exploring her relationship with Bronny James and LeBron James

LeBron James of the LA Lakers will enter his 20th NBA season in October with a goal of securing his fifth title. He’s achieved a lot since entering the league in 2003 and continues to do so at 38 years of age.

James is lining up an attempt to dethrone Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who is currently the all-time leading scorer with 38,387 points. He is now 1,325 points behind Abdul-Jabbar and is ranked second.

LeBron James’ commitment to being one of the best runs in his family, given his sons are putting in the work to improve their basketball capabilities. However, there is another youngster in the James family who seems to be an over-achiever as well.

Zhuri James was born on October 22, 2014, and currently goes to the same school as her siblings - Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Los Angeles.

Zhuri James, the youngest child of LeBron and Savannah James, is already a celebrity – with her YouTube page called ’All Things Zhuri.'

Zhuri James gets support from her parents to put out her ideas on her YouTube page, which includes a wide range of activities. The little girl has worn different hats in her videos, ranging from being a baker to teaching people some yoga.

She has amassed more than 205,000 subscribers and has been actively posting for over two years now. Zhuri also has an active following on her Instagram page, which is run by her parents – totalling up to 399,000 followers.

Zhuri James’ relationship with LeBron James and Bronny James

LeBron James shares a very intimate relationship with young Zhuri, who has on occasion been courtside to watch her dad play. Last season, LeBron James had a memorable game against the Golden State Warriors – when he dropped a season-high 56 points to secure a win.

Post that match-up, he entertained a request from Zhuri James – and took her out for dinner. He revealed the incident by sharing a picture of Zhuri in a restaurant, on his Instagram page.

LeBron James has always been open about how important his daughter is to him. He called her his sidekick in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2010.

“A person like myself always needs a great sidekick and a person you can rely on no matter the circumstances. And she’s that. She’s got my back and I love her for that.”

Zhuri James’ relationship with her brothers is highlighted through her videos on YouTube, as well as all the Tik Tok challenges they’ve been part of. The two of them seem to enjoy fooling around, going by videos of them that surface from time to time.

Zhuri James was quite comical in her reaction to posts her mother posted of Bronny James before his prom – by standing with a straight face.

