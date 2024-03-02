Does Stormi Bree have children? All we know about the model as she is spotted with Joe Jonas

Stormi Bree, the popular American model, recently became the talk of the town after she was spotted with singer-songwriter Joe Jonas. This comes after the latter separated from Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner in September 2023.

33-year-old Bree welcomed her daughter, Gravity Blue Smith, on July 26, 2017, with her ex-partner Lucky Blue Smith. Both Bree and Blue gained a lot of popularity online and became a power couple in the modeling industry before they parted ways. Blue Smith is currently married to fellow model Nara Pellman.

Details about Stormi Bree explored after she is spotted with Joe Jonas in Sydney

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree were spotted spending time together on Thursday in Sydney, Australia, along with the Jonas family including Nick and Kevin Jonas. The duo was also spotted together in January this year and pictures of them went viral.

Bree was born in Crossville, Tennessee, and won the Miss Tennessee Teen USA pageant in 2008. She graduated from Cumberland County High School in 2009 and represented her school at regional golf competitions. She also worked as an actress between 2015 and 2021, as per IMDb. She took on a few minor roles in short films, music videos, and direct-to-video films as well. The 33-year-old was also part of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine episode titled Boyle's Hunch.

She also auditioned for season 10 of American Idol in 2011. However, she appeared in just one episode as she was eliminated in the first round of Hollywood Week, as per Cosmopolitan. A year later, she joined the music group U.G.L.Y. and signed with Chris Brown's recording label, CBE.

Stormi Bree was previously in a relationship with famous model Lucky Blue Smith. They reportedly began dating in 2016, when Bree was 26 and Smith was 17, as per Grazia. The pair then welcomed their daughter Gravity in July 2017.

Lucky Blue Smith married model Nara Pellman on February 21, 2020. The couple has two children together, Rumble Honey, who was born in October 2020, and a son named Slim Easy, who was born in January 2022, as per the New York Post.

Stormi Bree was recently spotted with Joe Jonas on Thursday. This comes after the latter's separation from his wife Sophie Turner in September last year. The duo shared a joint statement at the time, saying:

"After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Joe shares two daughters with Sophie, 3-year-old Willa and 1-year-old Delphine.

People reported that Joe and Stormi Bree were captured together at Bondi Bowling Club in Sydney.

The pair also shared scenic videos from a boat in the harbor on their respective social media stories, as per Page Six. The publication reported that Bree included views of the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge at dusk in her stories, both of which were visible in Joe's post as well.