Does Tony Dow have children? All about his family as Wally Cleaver of 'Leave it to Beaver' fame reveals his cancer has returned

Television actor Tony Dow has been diagnosed with cancer. The news was announced by his wife Lauren Shulkind on May 5.

Though the couple did not mention the type of cancer Dow was diagnosed with, they asked fans to pray for him. Dow’s representative has also made no comment as of yet.

Ralph Michaels @RalphMichaels6

Dear Friends & Fans of Tony Dow,

I have some very sad news to share with you.

Tony has once again been diagnosed with cancer. He is taking this reality so bravely, but it is truly heartbreaking. We thank you all in advance

Love,

In August 2021, the Death Scream star was hospitalized after suffering from pneumonia. His agent, Frank Bilotta, later provided an update on his health and said:

“Tony has been diagnosed with pneumonia but is in good spirits and is doing well. He was up walking around yesterday and his doctors think he should be able to return home within the week.”

Does Tony Dow have children?

Tony Dow tied the knot with Carol Marie Theresa Marlow on June 14, 1969, and had a son, Christopher Dow. However, the pair divorced in 1980.

Christopher Dow has mostly gained recognition as the son of Tony Dow. The former does not have a Wikipedia page, because of which details related to his early life and career remain unknown.

Born on March 26, 1973, the 48-year-old is an actor. He appeared in a spin-off of Leave It to Beaver, and The New Leave It to Beaver in 1985, making three appearances on the show.

He then portrayed a 1963 version of his father’s character, Wally Cleaver, in 1988, and played a 16-year-old Wally in 1989. He did not make any more appearances on the screen and has been inactive in the entertainment industry since 1991.

Christopher lost his mother’s 1971 Porsche in September 1991. According to reports, he left the car in the ignition and forgot to put the top down, owing to which the car was lost near Taft High School in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles.

However, Dow found a 16-year-old kid pushing the Porsche down the street the next day. He kept the kid in a headlock until the cops arrived at the site. While Tony agreed with his son's actions, he added that he, personally, or his on-screen character, might have acted differently.

Christopher has not revealed much about his personal life and prefers to stay away from the limelight.

In brief about Tony Dow

Tony Dow has appeared in several films and TV series

Born on April 13, 1945, Tony Dow is mostly known for his appearances on the television sitcom Leave It To Beaver. He appeared in the series for six years until its conclusion in 1963.

He then appeared in a few more television series and served in the National Guard from 1965 to 1968. Dow returned to acting and made guest appearances on several TV shows, continuing his acting career during the 1970s while working in the construction industry, studying journalism, and filmmaking.

Dow’s most recent screen appearance was in the 2003 comedy film Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star. He also promoted Leave It To Beaver and other television series on the MeTV television network in April 2019.

