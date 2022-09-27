Dominic Fike Out of Order tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Dominic Fike has announced that his upcoming 24-date Out Of Order North American tour is scheduled to take place this fall. Fike, who had a prominent role in the HBO series Euphoria, will kick off his tour on November 6 in Seattle and will conclude on December 16 in Tempe, Arizona. This is his first headline run since the release of his 2020 debut album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong.

Fike will also make stops in Austin, Nashville, Philadelphia, and Toronto, among other cities. Tickets for the Out Of Order tour will be available from September 30 on Fike’s official website or via Livenation.

Dominic Fike Out of Order tour presale tickets

Various presales for the Dominic Fike show are available on Live Nation and Ticketmaster. A VIP package, an official platinum presale, and an artist presale will be available from September 27 at 10 am PDT. A Live Nation and Ticketmaster presale will begin on September 28 at 10 am PDT and will end on September 29 at 10 pm PDT. A Spotify presale will begin on September 29 at 10 am PDT and will end on September 29 at 10 pm PDT.

The general public onsale will begin on September 30 at 10 am PT. A VIP Package onsale will begin on September 30 at 10 am PT and will end on October 25 at 10 pm PT. An official platinum onsale will begin on September 30 at 10 am PT and will end on November 8 at 9:30 pm PT.

Dominic Fike Out Of Order fall 2022 North American tour Dates

November 6 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

November 8 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

November 9 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

November 11 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

November 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

November 16 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

November 17 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas

November 19 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

November 21 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

November 23 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando

November 25 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

November 26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

November 28 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

November 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

December 02 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

December 03 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston

December 5 - Montreal, QC - L’Olympia

December 6 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

December 9 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

December 10 - Chicago, IL - Radius

December 11 - Minneapolis, MN - Fillmore Minneapolis

December 13 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

December 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

December 16 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

More about Dominic Fike

Domonic Fike first gained recognition for the songs he shared on SoundCloud. His 2016 EP, Don't You Forget About Me, Demos, led him to sign with Columbia Records. In 2020, Fike released his commercially successful debut LP, What Could Possibly Go Wrong, and has also been featured on several singles. He has also collaborated with Halsey and the hip-hop band Brockhampton.

His first major acting gig was playing Elliot on the HBO show Euphoria. Earlier in March, the artist shared a shortened studio version of Elliot’s Song, which he sings during the second season finale. It features vocals from Zendaya and is produced by Labrinth. In 2021, Dominic Fike starred alongside Lil Nas X in Brockhampton’s Count On Me video.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far