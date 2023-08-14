“Don’t believe the hype”: Lil Durk addresses active shooter and merch theft at Chicago concert in a new Instagram post

Chaos broke out during Lil Durk's concert at the United Center on the night of August 12, as the rapper was nearing the end of his performance. According to a recent report by TMZ, armed police arrived at the scene in response to reports of an active shooter, causing concertgoers to flee in fear.

In the midst of the situation, some attendees even took advantage of it and looted the merchandise area.

Later, Lil Durk also took to Instagram and shared a brief statement about the incident on his Instagram story, saying, “Don’t believe the hype.”

“Don't believe the hype, We bigger then big. Thank you Chicago. Till next time. And who all stole the merchandise tag me so I can repost y'all crazy a**.”

Lil Durk's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@lildurk)

The active-shooter news also turned out to be a rumor and false information. No arrests were made in connection with the incident.

The United Center issued a statement about Lil Durk's Concert and said that the initial reports were false

The incident unfolded as Lil Durk was nearing the end of his performance. Suddenly, confusion swept through the crowd, and people began rushing towards the exits after reportedly hearing what they believed were gunshots.

Swiftly responding to the alarming situation, police officers came to the United Center, armed with rifles, as they searched for any sign of a potential shooter. However, after a thorough investigation, the Chicago Police Department confirmed that the reports were a false alarm. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson for the United Center provided a statement to NBC 5 regarding the sequence of events during the WGCI Summer Jam show.

"We are working closely with authorities to investigate all incidents from last evening at the WGCI Summer Jam show. It became apparent for all involved that ending the show early was in everyone's best interest as the safety of our guests and employees is a priority. We are thankful that initial incident reports were false and that guests exited the facility safely."

Durk's Chicago concert is part of his tour in support of his eighth studio album, Almost Healed. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in June 2023.

Lil Durk is an American rapper with three Grammy nominations to his name

Lil Durk, a famous rapper from the South Side of Chicago, became well-known in the early 2010s for his unique blend of raw lyrics and catchy pop elements. He stood out in his hometown's innovative drill music scene. Durk gained popularity through mixtapes released by his label, Only the Family, and his affiliation with major record labels.

He consistently appeared on the Billboard 200 charts. His albums include Remember My Name (2015), Love Songs 4 the Streets 2 (2019), The Voice (2020), and collaborations like The Voice of the Heroes (2021) with Lil Baby.

Born Durk D. Banks, he grew up in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. He started releasing mixtapes under the OTF collective in 2011, quickly gaining attention with tracks like L's Anthem.

He collaborated with fellow Chicago artists Lil Reese, Fredo Santana, and Chief Keef. Durk's debut album, Remember My Name, came out in 2015 with guests like Logic and Jeremih. He continued to release albums and mixtapes, including collaborations with DeJ Loaf and Tee Grizzley.

Lil Durk faced legal issues in 2019 after a shooting in Atlanta, but he still released Love Songs 4 the Streets 2, which featured top artists like Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill. He also released the Family Over Everything mixtape with his OTF crew. Durk's fifth album, Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 (May 2020), and his sixth album, The Voice (December 2020), with guest appearances from King Von and others, both performed well on the charts.

Lil Durk achieved success with The Voice of the Heroes (2021) in collaboration with Lil Baby. He also appeared on albums by Kanye West and Drake. Lil Durk's music journey has been marked by his ability to blend different styles and maintain a consistent presence in the music industry.