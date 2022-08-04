Don’t Blame Karma! ending explained: Does Sara's bad luck lift? 

Don’t Blame Karma! the Mexican romantic comedy that Netflix dropped today is a tale of family, love, and reconciliation. Starring Mexican actors Aislinn Derbez as Sara, Renata Notni as Lucy, and Gil Cerezo as Aaron, the Elisa Miller-directed movie is based on a screenplay written by Fernanda Equiarte and Marcelo Tobar.

Don’t Blame Karma! wraps up the story of two sisters and a common love interest, all within 1 hour and 25 minutes, giving the audience the happy ending they anticipate. Read along to find out the ending of Don’t Blame Karma!

What is Don’t Blame Karma! about?

NetflixFilm @NetflixFilm Travel to Mérida, Mexico with DON'T BLAME KARMA! (¿QUÉ CULPA TIENE EL KARMA?) where Sara (Aislin Derbez) blames karma for her bad luck while her sister Lucy ( @Renotni ) enjoys very different luck. A series of events and reunions will lead Sara to make a radical decision. Travel to Mérida, Mexico with DON'T BLAME KARMA! (¿QUÉ CULPA TIENE EL KARMA?) where Sara (Aislin Derbez) blames karma for her bad luck while her sister Lucy (@Renotni) enjoys very different luck. A series of events and reunions will lead Sara to make a radical decision. https://t.co/NNq3nXZ3qR

Sara believes that she is cursed and bad luck will follow her everywhere just because of her sister Lucy. Don’t Blame Karma! establishes the premise of the story at the very beginning of the film with a flashback from the past.

During her sister Lucy’s fifth birthday, Sara decided to take revenge on Lucy, whom she detested and was jealous of. She blew out the candles on her birthday cake which ended in Lucy getting mad and cursing her that everything that Sara would ever wish would become hers.

Sara grew up spending her life believing that her sister's curse follows her and she blames all her misfortune and failures on Lucy, who grew up to be a beautiful and talented model. Fast forward to the present day, Sara owns and runs a souvenir store out of her grandmother’s house while also dabbling in fashion design, in Merida. The entire family reunites at her place and some shocking incidents follow.

Lucy announces that she is engaged. Much to Sara's horror, her fiance turns out to be Aron, Sara's high school best friend and crush whom she had to bid adieu to. Aron is now a reputed singer. Sara, taken aback and uneasy with Aron reentering her life, tries to keep her distance, but the two eventually connect and sparks fly.

Meanwhile, Fashion Fest is coming up, which is why Lucy is in the city in the first place. Lucy introduces Sara to a famous designer who is impressed by her collection and invites her to participate in the fest.

Thrown aback by the sudden opportunity, Sara decides to take a leap of faith. The audience appreciates her collection. Lucy is impressed and proud of her big sister's talent and genius and begs her to make her wedding dress, which Sara begrudgingly agrees to do.

What happens at the wedding?

As the wedding day nears, Lucy and Aron both start having second thoughts. They begin to realize how they got caught up in a whirlwind of romance, jumping into marriage, without thinking things through. Now that Aaron and Sara have been reunited, it is clear that they still have feelings for one another.

Aron writes songs, secretly dedicating them to Sara; and Sara's heart still pines for Aron. Torn between her feelings, Sara amicably breaks with her boyfriend Roberto, who is blinded by love, and has made plans to move to Merida post their wedding.

Meanwhile, Lucy on her wedding day realizes that she does not really love Aron. She calls off the wedding and confronts Aron. She then confides in her sister about her feelings. Lucy also admits that she has seen Sara and Aron together and knows about all the songs he has written for her. Without any speck of jealousy or hard feelings, Lucy encourages Sara to confess to Aron.

Aislinn Derbez @AiSlinn_Derbez

hablaremos de temas increíbles y muy terapéuticos para estos tiempos . Ya está disponible mi nuevo podcast @lamagiadelcaos en YouTube, Spotify y iTunes!hablaremos de temas increíbles y muy terapéuticos para estos tiempos Ya está disponible mi nuevo podcast @lamagiadelcaos en YouTube, Spotify y iTunes! hablaremos de temas increíbles y muy terapéuticos para estos tiempos 😍. https://t.co/LA6bwwV8Q7

Sara is perplexed by the new developments, particularly her sister's sudden kindness to her. She tells her about the bad karma that follows her as a result of Lucy's curse when she was five. But the two sisters talk it out and reconcile with Sara realizing that her bad luck was her own doing. Lucy then requests her sister to come with her to Milan and become her official designer, much to Sara's elation.

The bond between the two sisters is refurbished once more and the movie ends with Sara running to Aron and confessing. The movie ends with the duo kissing.

Catch Don’t Blame Karma! now streaming on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far