"Don't care, Sab and Cooper were soulmates": Talia Jackson slammed over claims she dated Cooper Noriega before his death 

TikToker Talia Jackson is getting backlash after speaking about the late content creator Cooper Noriega. The latter passed away earlier this year.

Months after the 19-year-old’s death, Talia Jackson has now come forward to claim that she and the TikToker were in a secret relationship before the latter died. In the caption of her video, she wrote:

“Me reading my comments after I posted videos crying because my boyfriend died.”

The video was deleted at the time of writing this article. However, Instagram gossip page TikTokRoom screen-recorded the same. Since then, netizens have flooded the comment section with hate.

Talia Jackson also noted online:

“Nobody “skipped chapters” we just had a private relationship & kept everything off the internet for the sake of both our exes and other peoples’ opinions.”

She also opened up in the comment section of the now-deleted video and claimed that Noriega wanted to make their relationship public. However, she wished not to. Jackson said:

“I was the one who wanted to respect Sab."

For those unversed, Noriega dated content creator Sabrina Quesada from October 2020 until April 2022.

In another comment, Jackson noted that Noriega had posted two videos of them together on his TikTok page during the early stages of their relationship. She further added:

“Then someone deleted them after he passed.”

Netizens slam Talia Jackson for Cooper Noriega comments

Internet users showed no sympathy towards the 21-year-old and relentlessly slammed Jackson across social media platforms. Many commented that the TikToker had uploaded the video to amass “clout.” Meanwhile, several netizens pleaded with the social media personality not to speak of Noriega as he could not defend himself.

A few comments online read:

Along with netizens swarming Jackson’s TikTok account with hate, her ex and fellow TikToker Mason Hilton took to the platform to share screenshots of text messages between him and Talia Jackson and her mother. Hilton wrote:

“As far as Cooper, nothing is going on there. I’ve been trying to help him.”

However, content creator Tati McQuay slammed Hilton’s TikTok video. She threw shade at the latter in the comments by commenting:

“Acting like cooper was your friend. Mad cause he stole your girl”

This is not the first time Noriega and Jackson’s name have been linked together. In a TikTok comment, Talia’s mother claimed that her daughter had been purportedly seeing Noriega.

Who is Talia Jackson?

Talia Jackson was born in Madison, Wisconsin, on August 28, 2001. She gained stardom after acting in Netflix’s Family Reunion, where she played the role of Jade McKellan. She also starred in Raised by Wolves.

However, before becoming an actress, she used to be a singer. Jackson took part in certain Christmas seasons alongside Andrea Bocelli and David Foster. Since then, she has released a series of singles, including Hidden, 19, and You, among others.

Jackson is also the co-founder of Beautiful Minds 999, which educates people on “holistic modalities for mental health & drug addiction.”

Since her climb to stardom, she has accumulated a massive following online. As of now, she has gained nearly 500k followers on Instagram.

