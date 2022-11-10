How to participate in the viral "reverse AI filter" trend on TikTok? Options explained

The reverse AI trend is back on video-sharing platform TikTok, with thousands of people sharing their AI-generated images while fellow users attempt to figure out what the images could be.

TikTok's "AI Art" filter allows people to create a heavily edited, painting-like version of any image they choose. As part of the trend, users posted the new image first and then followed it up with the original image to show how it changed.

This sparked the reverse AI trend - a series of videos that tried to guess what the original images could be.

How take part in TikTok's reverse AI trend? Steps explained

The heavily-edited images generated through the AI Art filter can produce some fantastical images that look like paintings.

Here's how to hop aboard this two-part viral trend's wagon:

First, take any image and put it through the "AI Art" filter available on the app Post both images, the AI generated one and the original one, to show how it has transformed.

The reverse AI trend has become an online guessing game of sorts, with many users trying to figure out if their answers corroborate the original image.

TikTok has now been flooded with pictures transformed using the AI filter. In most cases, the AI image is so obscure and vastly different from the original one, that it is almost impossible to accurately guess what the original image could be.

When the trend first went viral, many TikTokers used it to obscure their phone wallpaper. This became a hilarious gag among those in a committed relationship, who uploaded their partner's photographs into the AI filter and used the generated image as their wallpaper.

This not only made for some unique and beautiful wallpaper, but also became a clever way to prank partners.

Many TikTokers are now wondering if the AI filter can be reversed. While this is not a possibility yet, at times, the original elements of an image can be retained, although many of the visual details are removed.

Numerous people have also been using the AI filter to obscure NSFW (Not Safe For Work) pictures and post them online. In this regard, netizens are advised to exercise caution as posting anything explicit online is not risk-free since these images get uploaded to an online server that can be hacked.

How is Dream by WOMBO connected to this new TikTok trend?

The reverse AI trend is a reversal of the AI-generated art made in the Dream by WOMBO app, which became popular back in January 2022.

Here's how one could generate AI paintings using the app:

Start by downloading the Dream by WOMBO from the App store, or play store. When the app asks for a prompt, type in anything like song lyrics, a sentence, or even numbers. Then select an art style from the various options available. One has a choice among comic, fantasy, steampunk, Ghibli, pastel, vibrant, synthwave, festive and mystical, amongst others There is an optional third part to the trend where one can choose an input image. Just press create and the app will generate an image in a matter of seconds

People used the Dream app to make various surreal and beautiful images, which they shared on social media. While at first, people entered different song lyrics as input, they soon began feeding random words just to see what would be generated.

