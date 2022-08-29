What is the AI death prediction filter on TikTok? How to get and all you need to know

While TikTok is known for its crazy trends and filters, the most popular filter on the platform this time is the AI death prediction filter, which has shocked the world.

With people from all over the world using it to predict their death, some users find the filter and the concept behind it disturbing. A platform user who shared the results commented:

“TikTok’s viral AI death prediction trend is truly scary.”

All about the AI death prediction filter- how to get it & more

People on TikTok are using the AI greenscreen filter and typing "my death" to see a picture pop up with details and predictions about their death.

All one needs to do is record a short video in which they can use the filter and a specific sound effect. The AI greenscreen then generates a disturbing image depicting the user's death. With over 48 million views, people from all over the world are participating in this trend, which predicts how and when they will die.

Aside from the massive views, the hashtag #MyDeath, which is being used in conjunction with the videos, has received over 13 million views. A user posted the results with a frightening and disturbing image. Her caption on TikTok read:

“This filter is creeping the living shh out of me.”

Simultaneously, another user posted an AI image of a man and a woman hugging each other while standing in a pool of blood. This TikTok's caption reads:

“Ayo what. How am i supposed to interpret this????”

While it is clear that users find this filter to be more disturbing than interesting, the filter was created using artificial intelligence that mimics human intelligence. The images that were generated, on the other hand, are terrifying to look at.

AI filters taking over the world of TikTok

While the death prediction tool is certainly not the first one to be taking over the short video sharing application by a storm, another filter, called the AI Green Screen trend, has become super popular on the platform.

When this simple filter is applied to videos, users are asked to type in their own or anyone else's name so that the AI technology can create an image using the name as a guideline. This hashtag has received over 50 million views on the platform, with thousands of people participating in the trend.

While some thought the trend and filter were "unnecessary," others saw it as art and tried to understand the image that appeared when they entered the name. People on the platform played around with their names, the names of their significant others, and the names of their friends to see what image the artificial intelligence tool generated for each of them.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal