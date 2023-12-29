“Don't gaslight me before I spill": Supa Cent and Rayzor break up drama explored as latter claims he 'dodged a bullet'

Entrepreneurs Supa Cent and Rayzor recently made headlines after they ended their one-and-a-half year of engagement. Supa Cent took to her Instagram Story to declare the news on Friday, December 29.

“I am no longer in a relationship. I am no longer engaged… I will not be dating no time soon… You will catch me with nobody, and you will catch nobody with me," Supa Cent said.

In less than an hour, her former fiancé, Rayzor, also posted a response on Instagram. He shared a photo of himself and wrote in the caption how he "dodged a bullet and walked away clean."

As soon as his post became viral, Supa Cent reacted to it by commenting under The Shade Room's Instagram post on the same, saying, "I wish I would have dodged them licks. Not acting like he ain't just fight and drag me on the interstate."

In the wake of the recent breakup that is starting to become controversial, let us take a look at Supa Cent and Rayzor’s relationship timeline.

Supa responds to Rayzor's "dodged a bullet" comment about their relationship. (Image via Instagram/supa_cent)

Exploring, in brief, Supa Cent and Rayzor’s relationship

Businesswoman Supa Cent and her fiance Rayzor have parted ways. She shared the news via her Instagram Story recently, where she said that she was neither in a relationship nor engaged. She also stated how she was going to take a break from romance in the near future.

The entrepreneur further explained that she announced the break up before anybody else could “drop the tea” for her, while also mentioning that the split wasn’t “mutual.” Supa Cent added that she had a “public relationship” which is why she won’t be asking for any “privacy,” and people could discuss it as much as they wanted.

Shortly after her announcement dropped online, Rayzor took to his Instagram and shared that he dodged a bullet. In addition, he wrote:

"I couldn’t ask God for anything more. No dirt on my name, no scandal, no cheating. It’s nothing anyone can say bad about me besides it didn’t work out. I’m at peace with my decision [smiling emoji] all smiles. #thankful”

In response, Supa Cent commented under @theshaderoom's Instagram post highlighting Rayzor's take on the split. She hit back by telling her ex-fiance not to "gaslight" her, or else she would "spill fareal [ for real]".

The couple was engaged since May 2022, until they broke up recently earlier this month. The exact reason behind their split remains unknown so far.

Supa Cent, whose real name is Raynell Steward, first met fellow entrepreneur Rayzor Breaux in 2019, when she visited the latter’s club Vogue Lounge in New Orleans, Louisiana. However, back then, they both were in separate relationships and went on to become friends.

By May 2021, they were both single after a long time, and instantly connected on a romantic level and began dating discreetly. On their first anniversary in May 2022, Rayzor proposed marriage to Supa. They even had an elaborate and colorful proposal and engagement shoot which was later posted on Instagram by Cent.

Here’s what she wrote in the caption.

“So many happy tears this man has given me in this one year. You are amazing to me, my children, my family, and my friends. I can NOT WAIT, to spend the REST OF MY LIFE WITH YOU! Love you @rayzor__ #MarryingMyBreaux”

The duo also had an exclusive chat with Essence in September 2022 talking about their relationship where he said that she was his “best friend and life partner,” and also called her “beautiful.” In contrast, Supa set him apart from the past men in her life and called him her “teammate.”

All you need to know about Supa Cent

Also known as Wuzzam Supa (also the name of her YouTube channel), Supa Cent is a 35-year-old Louisiana native, popular for her cosmetics brand The Crayon Case. She is also a social media personality with 2.9 million Instagram followers, apart from being a businesswoman. According to Legit, her net worth is estimated at $5 million.

She was raised by a single mother along with her sister Raven. Supa came from poverty and worked as a housekeeper and waitress during her initial days, and acquired many entrepreneurial skills from working at startups.

Eventually, she launched her own beauty brand The Crayon Case, and is currently its CEO. She is also the co-CEO of Bayou Scooter Rentals.

Wuzzam Supa has been engaged to Lou Drank, and the pair has two kids: daughter Lea Mae and son Tre. However, the couple split subsequently. Later, she briefly dated rapper Sage the Gemini.