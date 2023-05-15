How much is Supa Cent’s net worth? Details explored as social media users shower support after the entrepreneur shares health update from the ICU

On Saturday, May 13, Beauty Mogul Supa Cent, aka Raynell Steward, with a net worth of $5 million in 2023 (according to multiple online reports), took to her Instagram to share a health update. The 35-year-old entrepreneur revealed she was in the ICU for low blood pressure after her sugar level fell drastically following "an amazing game night" with her loved ones.

Here's what Supa Cent penned down in her social media post:

"Went from an amazing game night to ICU! Last night after I got home, my body was cold. I laid up under my fiancé to find warmth. I then got the shivers. I asked him to turn the heat on. Then I started shaking violently. My head felt like it was about to explode. My teeth was grinding so hard. I told Ray to call an ambulance because this doesn’t feel normal."

Supa Cent, the founder and owner of The Crayon Case, a $50 million cosmetic brand according to business magazine Forbes, further revealed her health worsened unexpectedly on Friday.

Supa Cent was in the intensive care unit for low blood pressure following a massive drop in her sugar level

Raynell wrote that her fiancee Rayzor Breaux didn't want to wait for the ambulance and was on the verge of driving her to the hospital before the ambulance showed up at their door. The post revealed that her sugar level fell to 53 and further dropped to 42 once she got into the ambulance. She continued:

"My BP is super low, that’s why I’m in ICU! I feel much better now but I’m not physically doing better. Y’all know Everytime I get an IV it mess up, that’s why my arm look like a bowling pin. Anywho. Love y’all, pray for me, and Happy Mother’s Day."

The positive takeaway from Supa Cent's Instagram post is that she is feeling better despite the health scare. After she posted the update, her followers, including many notable personalities, showered her comment section with love and support, praying for a speedy recovery.

"You got this": Social media users flood Supa Cent's comment section with love and support

As mentioned before, as soon as Raynell Steward posted about an update on her health, best wishes started flooding the entrepreneur's comment section.

As Supa is among the notable personalities in the USA and is considered an icon among people of color, the response she got from netizens was overwhelming, with many verified accounts also commenting for her speedy recovery.

As of this writing, the comments on her latest Instagram posts have breached the 13k mark, with more and more continuing to flood in.

For the unversed, Supa launched her renowned cosmetic company, The Crayon Case, in 2017, dedicated to amateur makeup users. Over the years, the brand has grown to $50 million. As mentioned earlier, Supa's net worth of $5 million in 2023. At the same time, she also boasts a solid social media presence.

Apart from being a successful businesswoman, Supa Cent is a mother of two and is currently dating a fellow entrepreneur Rayzor Breaux.

