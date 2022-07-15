Ivana Trump husbands: All about her marriages as businesswoman dies aged 73

Ivana Trump, the first wife of America's 45th President, Donald Trump, passed away on July 14 due to a cardiac arrest. She was 73 at the time. The news was announced after Trump took to his Truth Social platform to share that Ivana, with whom he shares three children, died at her New York City house.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 @RepMTG My prayers are with the Trump family for the loss of a treasured family member, Ivana Trump.



May Ivana Rest In Peace. My prayers are with the Trump family for the loss of a treasured family member, Ivana Trump.May Ivana Rest In Peace. https://t.co/f0XoCtedgn

Calling her a "wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman," Trump further stated:

“Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

As per the New York Post, Ivana Trump's body was found at the bottom of the staircase at her residence on East 64th Street. The Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the cause of her death.

Ivana Trump married four times

Primo Magazine @FLPrimoMagazine We mourn the passing of Ivana Trump. She married two Italian men after her divorce with Donald and an 8 year relationship with a third.

Clockwise: Ivana and 3rd husband, Riccardo Mazzucchelli, longtime boyfriend, Roffredo Gaetani D'Aragona, and 4th husband, Rossano Rubicondi. We mourn the passing of Ivana Trump. She married two Italian men after her divorce with Donald and an 8 year relationship with a third.Clockwise: Ivana and 3rd husband, Riccardo Mazzucchelli, longtime boyfriend, Roffredo Gaetani D'Aragona, and 4th husband, Rossano Rubicondi. https://t.co/oaWi9Yl5G3

Ex-American President Donald Trump is not the only known husband of the deceased businesswoman and model. Ivana was married once before and twice after her union with Donald.

Born Ivana Marie Zelníčková in 1949, she first tied the knot with Alfred Winklmayr, an Austrian ski instructor, in Prague at the age of 22.

The duo were married for two years, which according to The Washington Post, was more of a "cold war marriage" and happened because she only "wanted her freedom" from the then-communist regime of Czechoslovakia. She immigrated to Canada in September 1972 and had her marriage annulled in August 1973.

After meeting Donald Trump in 1976 at New York's Maxwell's Plum, Ivana was wooed by his generosity after he helped her and her friends get a table at the high-end restaurant. While talking to LiveSigning, she said:

“I have never met a man [who would] pay for something and he didn’t want anything in return. Little did I know.”

Ivana and Donald Trump tied the knot a year later in April 1977. Together, they share three children, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump.

The Calvin Coolidge Project @TheCalvinCooli1 Rest In Peace Ivana Trump. You will be forever loved. My heart goes out to the entire Trump family. God Bless. Rest In Peace Ivana Trump. You will be forever loved. My heart goes out to the entire Trump family. God Bless. https://t.co/cn4jS7KkDw

Her marriage to Trump opened new avenues for Ivana, and she became the manager of The Trump Organization as well as the CEO of the Plaza Hotel. However, things became rocky after Ivana learned about the former American president's mistress, Marla Maples.

The pair separated and divorced in March 1992 after 15 years of marriage.

After divorcing Trump, Ivana married Italian entrepreneur and businessman Riccardo Mazzucchelli in 1995.

However, their union was short-lived, and they separated two years later, in 1997. As per People Magazine, Mazzucchelli told them that he did his "very best" in her two years of marriage, "more than Donald ever did."

In 1997, she sued Mazzucchelli for $15 million for breaching a privacy clause in their prenup. However, their case was resolved out of court.

Hoodlum 🇺🇸 @NotHoodlum Ivana Trump’s ex-husband has died (not that one). Rossano Rubicondi, 49, her fourth husband was featured on the Italian version of DWTS. Ivana Trump’s ex-husband has died (not that one). Rossano Rubicondi, 49, her fourth husband was featured on the Italian version of DWTS. https://t.co/7F2HxQBOc0

Ivana Trump's fourth and last marriage was the shortest of them all. In 2008, she married the Italian actor Rossano Rubicondi.

Though they divorced less than a year into their union, they dated on and off for several years. The former duo also appeared on the television show Ballando Con Le Stelle.

In 2019, while talking to Page Six, Ivana Trump said that her relationship with Rossano "just ran its course." She later added that long distance also played a significant role in their split, which was "amicable."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far