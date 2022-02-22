Jamal Edwards cause of death revealed as tributes continue to pour in after British entrepreneur's tragic death

Jamal Edwards passed away at his mother's home on February 20. Now, the late entrepreneur’s friends have revealed his cause of demise, disclosing that he passed away from a sudden heart attack. Edwards had last performed at Bubba Oasis in Angel on February 19.

Dwayne, a friend of Edwards and his Acton High School classmate, said that although they were not aware of all the details. He added,

“He was out DJing on Saturday night and eventually got home in the early hours of Sunday morning. The family are still trying to come to terms with it all, but we’ve heard that his mum found him in his bedroom and called an ambulance.”

Another friend, Jerry, said that Jamal is an up-and-coming legend in West London, and to see him pass away at this stage of life was very shocking. The news of the author’s death came after his mother Brenda Edwards issued a statement expressing her grief over the fact that her son had passed away.

Brenda added that the late DJ's family and friends were devastated after hearing the news. She thanked everyone for their messages of love and support and said that her son was an inspiration to herself and many others.

Tributes continue to pour in for Jamal Edwards

It’s been two days since Jamal Edwards passed away, yet it seems like the public will remember him forever. Tributes are still pouring in on social media from Jamal’s fans and contemporaries, and a few tweets read:

Dreezy @DreezyLDN1 RIP to a legend. Jamal Edwards RIP to a legend. Jamal Edwards 👑 https://t.co/HIh4jqKMJc

Trevoh Chalobah @TrevohChalobah RIP Jamal Edwards lost for words right now RIP Jamal Edwards lost for words right now 😞💔 https://t.co/HJUtpneptP

Michael Gravesande @OldBlackHack Pioneer in UK music Jamal Edwards MBE 1990-2022 RIP Pioneer in UK music Jamal Edwards MBE 1990-2022 RIP https://t.co/uZchqmWAYD

🥷🏽 @ajtracey 🏽 RIP Jamal Edwards, west london legend status RIP Jamal Edwards, west london legend status ✊🏽👑💙

Jason.eth @Jason_MVM RIP Jamal Edwards, a real trailblazer.



I remember seeing this ad spot in the X-Factor back in 2011 & being instantly inspired to get into media. Prayers for his family 🕊 RIP Jamal Edwards, a real trailblazer. I remember seeing this ad spot in the X-Factor back in 2011 & being instantly inspired to get into media. Prayers for his family 🕊 https://t.co/wc2BbiDjO3

Ashley Banjo @AshleyBanjo



RIP Jamal Edwards

The world will miss you Brother 🏽



A true visionary and pioneer who has inspired and opened doors for so many.



Lost for words… I can’t believe i’m writing thisRIP Jamal EdwardsThe world will miss you BrotherA true visionary and pioneer who has inspired and opened doors for so many.Lost for words… I can’t believe i’m writing thisRIP Jamal Edwards The world will miss you Brother 🙏🏽❤️A true visionary and pioneer who has inspired and opened doors for so many. Lost for words… https://t.co/aLSXAfDfVs

Adam Deacon @realadamdeacon 2/2 He was an inspiration and what he achieved in life was truly remarkable. Thinking of his friends and family at this devastating time. RIP Jamal Edwards. 🕊 2/2 He was an inspiration and what he achieved in life was truly remarkable. Thinking of his friends and family at this devastating time. RIP Jamal Edwards. 🕊 💔 https://t.co/IV8TThXWS6

George The Poet 🇺🇬 @GeorgeThePoet So many of us owe our careers to you bro. Thank you for everything RIP Jamal Edwards. Giving God thanks that you did what he sent you to doSo many of us owe our careers to you bro. Thank you for everything RIP Jamal Edwards. Giving God thanks that you did what he sent you to do ❤️ So many of us owe our careers to you bro. Thank you for everything https://t.co/ZXkz1dqJvB

Jaykae @Jaykae10 my guy man!!! Can’t believe I’m tweeting this. Legend. I love ya. I think I can speak for us all as artists and as supporters of uk grime/rap scene when I say I owe this man so much! Helped me sometimes without even speaking of it. RIP Jamal Edwardsmy guy man!!! Can’t believe I’m tweeting this. Legend. I love ya. I think I can speak for us all as artists and as supporters of uk grime/rap scene when I say I owe this man so much! Helped me sometimes without even speaking of it. RIP Jamal Edwards💙 my guy man!!! Can’t believe I’m tweeting this. Legend. I love ya.

London Hughes @TheLondonHughes RIP jamal Edwards He filmed my first ever comedy skit, he gave my comedy a platform on his channel SBTV, he got me into my first ever MOBO Afterparty, I got him drunk on way too many occasions, he laughed the hardest at my jokes, he believed in me, I believed in him.RIP jamal Edwards He filmed my first ever comedy skit, he gave my comedy a platform on his channel SBTV, he got me into my first ever MOBO Afterparty, I got him drunk on way too many occasions, he laughed the hardest at my jokes, he believed in me, I believed in him. 🌹 RIP jamal Edwards https://t.co/vy5JQ3ZXB3

Edwards is survived by his mother Brenda, stepfather Patrick, and sister Tanisha. There is no known information about the other family members.

Everything known about Jamal Edwards

Jamal Edwards spent most of his life in Luton, England, and relocated to Acton, West London, to live with his mother, stepfather, and sister.

He wished to become a popular face in the music industry. He enrolled in Acton High School and worked hard to attain the grades he needed for college, even repeating a year.

Jamal Edwards was mostly popular as the founder of SBTV (Image via David M. Benett/Getty Images)

He received a BTEC Diploma in Media Moving Image from Ealing Green College and started rapping when he was in school. He also recorded videos with his friends and shared them on YouTube, leading to the beginning of SBTV.

SBTV was initially a YouTube channel in 2006 and Jamal ran it as a youth broadcaster. After acquiring a large audience to sign with famous record labels, SBTV featured works from famous artists like Jessie J, Stormzy, and more.

The YouTube channel has almost 1.22 million subscribers and one billion views. When SBTV became a famous name, Edwards began supporting mental health programs and launched a project in 2021 aimed at refurbishing youth centers.

Jamal received an MBE for his contributions to music in 2014. He was an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a youth charity run by the Prince of Wales, which helps aspiring entrepreneurs get their companies on their feet.

