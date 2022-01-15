"Don't let him back": David Dobrik spotted partying maskless in South Africa, and the internet is not amused 

Vlog Squad leader David Dobrik is under fire after partying in South Africa without a mask on. His travels were uploaded to his YouTube channel, in a video titled- “STRANDED WITH HER IN SOUTH AFRICA!” The video has amassed over 4.3 million views in a day since its release.

In the video’s description, he added- “this was the craziest experience. Thank u South Africa and Discovery!!” The prankster filmed Discovery David Dobrik, a ten-episode series with Discovery+. It was released on November 16, 2021.

The 25-year-old traveled with the Vlog Squad in his latest video. The team was greeted by fans at the airport and taken to a club where many recognized the YouTubers.

As there were not many people with masks on, including the group, netizens were enraged. Many internet users stated that they should not be allowed to return to the States.

Internet reacts to David Dobrik attending a maskless party

Comments under his YouTube channel reflected the joy of seeing the YouTuber highlight South Africa’s development. However, a few netizens were not pleased to see the group go to a club without masks.

A few comments online read:

Instagram user @keeks.pvn wrote in the comment section that people in South Africa are asked to wear a mask when they walk into a club/ bar. However, “once you’re inside you can take them off.”

TikTok exposes David Dobrik for partying during Covid

This is not the first time the Vlog Squad has come under fire for not maintaining safety during the pandemic. In April 2021, TikToker Morgan Gottowski alleged that she got covid after attending a party with Dobrik and the Vlog Squad.

She uploaded a TikTok video of herself partying with Dobrik, Zane Hijazi, Toddy Smith and Scotty Sire. The next day, she posted a follow-up video on her @itscaptainmorgan account, where she said: “Update: I now have covid.”

She also tagged Dobrik, Smith and Sire in a TikTok video and said:

“can u at least send me food. I’m hungary and can’t leave.”

The Vlog Squad has not responded to the flack they are receiving for attending the maskless party.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar