"Don't mind him as our new father": Hilarious Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift memes erupt amid latest report

American singer Taylor Swift is reportedly spending time with footballer Travis Kelce, months after she broke up with actor Joe Alwyn following a six-year relationship. According to a report published by news outlet The Messenger, the 33-year-old star is quietly hanging out with Kelce after he tried to make a move but failed at one of her tour dates in July.

A source told the publication:

"Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."

In July 2023, Travis Kelce made an attempt to pass his contact information to Swift while she was on her Eras Tour. While appearing on the August 31 episode of the New Heights podcast alongside his brother Jason Kelce, the 33-year-old personality revealed that he had a customized bracelet for the digits of his cell number on the beads.

The new report of Swift and Kelce hanging out together has left several fans impressed online, as one of them said:

Screenshot of an X user remarking on the reports of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spending time together. (Photo via @PopBase/X)

X users remark on the reports of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hanging out

After the news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly hanging out went viral, X users were impressed and reacted hilariously. Several users hailed the couple as "mother and father," with some taking a personal dig at Swift's previous boyfriends.

Others said that they were happy for the couple since Kelce tried to take a shot at the star and he must finally be happy. Some of the reactions were:

Screenshot of an X user remarking on the reports of Swift and Kelce spending time together. (Photo via @PopBase/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on the reports of Swift and Kelce spending time together. (Photo via @PopBase/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on the reports of Swift and Kelce spending time together. (Photo via @PopBase/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on the reports of Swift and Kelce spending time together. (Photo via @PopBase/X)

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Screenshot of an X user remarking on the reports of Swift and Kelce spending time together. (Photo via @blessedswifty/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on the reports of Swift and Kelce spending time together. (Photo via @blessedswifty/X)

Screenshot of an X user remarking on the reports of Swift and Kelce spending time together. (Photo via @DailyLoud/X)

Expand Tweet

Screenshot of an X user remarking on the reports of Swift and Kelce spending time together. (Photo via @nypost/X)

Expand Tweet

While speaking on the New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce said that he wanted to give Taylor Swift a gift of homemade jewelry before her Kansas City concert in July 2023 but things did not go according to his plan. He said:

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

While his brother laughed, Travis added:

"She doesn't meet anybody — or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal, but it was an unbelievable show."

As of writing, both Taylor and Travis have not responded to the reports regarding them hanging out.