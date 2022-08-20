"Don’t start tripping": Ready to Love fans slam Kayla claiming she's jealous after seeing Randall cozy with Jamala 

Ready to Love returned for an all-new entertaining episode on Friday night. This week, the ladies had the upper hand and had to eliminate one of the male contestants. Before deciding who would be sent home, the singles attended a party organized by Thomas "Nephew Tommy" Miles and his wife. While things seemed to be going great, drama erupted when Kayla saw Randall with Jamala.

Episode 4 of Ready to Love, titled Miami White Party, showcased the singles having a good time at Thomas' party. While the entire premise was for them to mingle and find someone to connect with, Kayla seemed to have her idea about the party.

Before the party, Kayla went on a date with Randall, which was fun for her. The two connected and had much fun together. Thus, arriving at the party, she assumed Randall would only connect with her. Sadly, her assumption was wrong. So much so that when the Ready to Love star saw Randall get cozy with Jamala, she got jealous.

Kayla's reaction not only upset Randall but infuriated viewers as well.

"Am I making stuff up?": Kayla has an unreasonable outburst in Ready to Love

When the party started, Randall revealed that he was talking to Kayla and Tranika, but he had his eyes set on Jamala. Before heading toward Kayla, the Ready to Love star decided first to see if he shared a connection with Jamala.

While Randall conversed with Jamala, the camera panned over to Kayla, who couldn't take her eyes off the duo. Later in the episode, Kayla finally got to spend some alone time with Randall, and she couldn't contain her jealousy and questioned him about his time with Jamala.

When the Ready to Love star asked Kayla how her day had been, she quipped, saying that it had been great, but she had missed him. Continuing, Kayla said,

"I've been seeing you over there with Ms. Jamala, looking like you're having such a good f***ing time. I've seen you touching Jamala's waist and sh*t. I saw her a** on you too."

Randall outright denied Kayla's allegations and claimed she didn't realize what she had just said.

Kayla retaliated,

"I am? Am I making stuff up?"

The Ready to Love star shared that he would love to know when she saw him do those things.

Randall said,

"I don't want to say jealousy, but it's a lot of tension. I can't explain how tough of a situation this is."

Fans claim Kayla is a walking red flag after her unwanted outburst

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Kayla was a walking red flag because of her jealous traits. Some also added that the experiment wouldn't work if she were the type to get jealous. A few fans added that Kayla needed to be eliminated because she was behaving desperately.

Kings Daughter ♥ ♡ ♥ @QuanaDumbFresh vibes this episode. this is why the men are hesitant about her age i suppose Kayla giving plenty red flagvibes this episode. this is why the men are hesitant about her age i suppose #readytolove Kayla giving plenty red flag 🚩 vibes this episode. this is why the men are hesitant about her age i suppose #readytolove https://t.co/Ck7KHAK7Pf

TheLittleBlackDressMedia.com @brownsugar0502 Kayla is coming off as jealous. Randall isn’t her man. He has other connections he needs to explore. #readytolove Kayla is coming off as jealous. Randall isn’t her man. He has other connections he needs to explore. #readytolove

₮ⱤłⱠⱠ ł₴ ₥Ɏ ₦₳₥Ɇ @Trilltime90 Kayla be quiet just because the two of you have similar lives does not mean the shit is going to work there will still be issues🙄 #ReadyToLove Kayla be quiet just because the two of you have similar lives does not mean the shit is going to work there will still be issues🙄 #ReadyToLove

Ms. Chilliard @chilliard4 early. This experiment doesn't work if you are the jealous type. Kayla is a walkingearly. This experiment doesn't work if you are the jealous type. #readytolove Kayla is a walking 🚩early. This experiment doesn't work if you are the jealous type. #readytolove

₮ⱤłⱠⱠ ł₴ ₥Ɏ ₦₳₥Ɇ @Trilltime90 Kayla needs to go home she’s the most desperate one be pressure in the men too hard #ReadyToLove Kayla needs to go home she’s the most desperate one be pressure in the men too hard #ReadyToLove

Poppy Poppins. @PopCultureBits It’s kinda wack to show jealous vibes when you’re JUST getting to know someone… #readytolove calm down Kayla It’s kinda wack to show jealous vibes when you’re JUST getting to know someone… 🚩 #readytolove calm down Kayla

Synquette @Synquette Kayla Kayla Kayla- no, just focus on you and Randall not what Randall doing with someone else- you gotta be mixing and mingling like he doing #ReadyToLove Kayla Kayla Kayla- no, just focus on you and Randall not what Randall doing with someone else- you gotta be mixing and mingling like he doing #ReadyToLove https://t.co/gzjyrbRmcx

Hey J @jlbspark #ReadyToLove

Randall is not your man yet Kayla. Randall is not your man yet Kayla. #ReadyToLoveRandall is not your man yet Kayla.

Ready to Love airs every Friday at 8 pm ET only on OWN. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

