Donald Trump’s “Never Surrender” High-Top sneakers: Everything we know so far

On February 17, Donald Trump unveiled a striking pair of golden sneakers dubbed "the never surrender high top sneaker" at Sneaker Con, a renowned sneaker event in Philadelphia. The former president of the United States introduced these sneakers, adding a touch of glamour to the event.

Dressed in golden hues, the sneakers feature a collar adorned with the iconic USA flag print, rounding off the branding with T lettering. This exclusive release is limited to only a thousand pairs and is exclusively available for purchase on Donald Trump's newly launched website.

The "Never Surrender high-top sneaker" costs $399, and one can get a bottle of "Victoria 47" cologne and perfume along with two other low-top sneakers. Those interested can make their purchase through Trump's new website, named Get Trump Sneakers.

The "Never Surrender High Top Sneaker" by Donald Trump is available for pre-order

At the Sneaker Con in Philadelphia, Donald Trump introduced the new golden sneaker and said,

"I just want to tell you, I've wanted to do this for a long time. I have some incredible people that work with me on things, and they came up with this, and this is something I've been talking about for 12 years, 13 years, and I think it's gonna be a big success."

The newly launched Donald Trump merchandise high-top sneaker is graced with a sparkling golden tone while being decked up with the USA national flag at the ankle. Amidst the blue and red markings, the golden stars are etched with sparkling allure.

On the golden tongue, the letter T is etched on a white label. The T lettering can be seen on the lateral part as well. With the white midsole, the red outsole is clubbed seamlessly.

The new website of the former president introduces the shoe, which reads,

"They’re for the go-getters who don’t know the word quit. With a standout gold finish and the ‘T’ badge, these kicks are for true Patriots. Wrapped with an American flag on the collar, they shout out to the brave and the free. The Never Surrender sneakers are your rally cry in shoe form. Lace-up and step out ready to conquer."

This particular shoe is sold with two other pairs of low-top sneakers. The T Red Wave sneaker comes in a red upper, underscoring the monochromatic undertone, while the white sole system brings a little variation.

Another pair, Potus 45, is dressed in all white, underscoring the knitwear elegance. The sneaker boasts a white upper with golden touches on the lace closure, pull tabs, and lateral part. At the heel, the American flag is etched, while T lettering emphasizes the branding. Both low-top sneakers are available for $199 each.

The sneaker comes with a disclaimer about Donald Trump's newly launched sneaker, which reads,

"Trump’ and the associated design are registered trademarks and/or trademarks of CIC Ventures LLC."

Apart from these two sneakers, the golden pair comes with another two bottles of cologne and perfume, all available as a set for $99.

As per the Independent, the price of the Golden Shoe is quite hefty, and they have reported that other reselling websites like eBay are selling this same shoe for $5000.