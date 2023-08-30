Doodles x Crocs Classic Clog collection: Where to get, price, release information, and more details explored

Crocs has collaborated with the Web3 lifestyle and entertainment brand Doodles to launch a brand new makeover upon the Classic Clog footwear model. The dynamic duo will be launching a limited-edition makeover upon the Classic Clog, which will be accompanied by the eight-pack of Jibbitz Charms.

Doodles and footwear label's partnership will bring forth a lineup that combines modern technology and traditional fashion. The latest Classic Clogs is clad in a playful color scheme and is given a cutesy look, which appeals to the audience.

The collection is crafted by Burnt Toast, who is the co-founder of the Doodles. The collection was launched on the official e-commerce site of Doodles on August 29, 2023, and will be available for purchase only until August 31, 2023 until 11:59 am. The collaborative bundles will be shipping to the users in approximately six to eight weeks.

More about the newly released Doodles x Crocs Classic Clog, which features digital collectibles and Jibbitz Charms

The newly released Doodles x Crocs Classic Clog features digital collectibles and Jibbitz Charms (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Doodles is known for it intellectual property creation in the NFT market. The label created a 10,000 profile picture collection of unique vibrant cartoon pictures. The Web3 label has now expanded and made it into a mainstream label by building on an Empire podcast.

This marks the label's first step into the collaboration with the global brand, and Julian Holguin, CEO of Doodles, comment upon the shoe collection,

“We’re beyond excited to announce our collaboration with Crocs. Partnerships rarely get more organic than this one. Our unique style and characters lend themselves so well to the Crocs brand and footwear. We’ve enjoyed working with a team that doesn’t shy away from innovation and pursuing new ways to deliver fun products and experiences.”

The collection pieces will be sold via a Bundle, which consists of one pair of Classic Clogs, 8-pack Jibbitz Charms and a limited edition Crocs Box digital collectible. Later, this year, this digital collectible will be swapped and trade in with 2 Crocs wearables and one Stoodio Beta pass.

Within the virtual realm of Stoodio Beta, characters can also dress their Doodle characters with latest Crocs shoes. In an interview with NFT Now, Heidi Cooley, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of footwear label said in a statement,

“Together, we’re offering a unique collection that draws on our collective innovation and devoted fanbases that bridge the physical and digital worlds.”

The latest Classic Clog is incredibly lightweight and water-friendly. The toe features multiple ventilation ports to add in breathability. The rubber construction makes it easier to clean and quick to dry. A secure fit can be obtained with the heel strap.

The footwear will be accompanied by Jibbitz Charms, which are based off of unique Doodles characters. The Digital Collectible will be sent to each purchaser via a link and it can be claimed during the eligibility period, until August 31. The digital collectible can only be obtained if user opens up or already have an Ethereum wallet to facilitate the transaction.

The purchasers can avail collection currently via the official e-commerce site of Doodles. The already Doodles holders will be getting collection at a discounted price of $99 and for non-holders, the price will be $120.