Doubling Down With the Derricos season 4 episode 9 release date, air time, and plot

Doubling Down With the Derricos season 4 episode 9, titled Let's Talk About Camping, Baby, will air on TLC on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 10 pm ET. The episode will also be uploaded to TLC Go and Discovery+ one day after the television premiere. Fans can stream the show on Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Vudu.

The episode will showcase the Derrico family finally finding a house that is "perfect" for them, as one of their tenants is moving out of a property that they wanted. Deon and Karen have been trying to move into a bigger house for a long period of time for their 14 kids and the latter's clothing business.

Karen says in a confessional that she is tired of getting her hopes high every time they put in an offer but it looks like she finally might get her dream home.

What to expect from Doubling Down With the Derricos season 4 episode 9?

TLC's description of the episode reads:

"The Derricos must brave the wild when they reluctantly embark on a camping trip; Deon convinces Karen that it's time for the children to learn about the birds and the bees; an unexpected call gives Deon hope for a potential new home for his family."

This week on Doubling Down With the Derricos, Karen will have to give her daughters the birds and the bees talk with her mother-in-law GG. In a promo, she gets embarrassed while talking to the children as she does not want to have the talk in front of GG.

Meanwhile, the children urge their parents to take them on a camping trip during the fall break, after Denver's "friend girl," not "girlfriend" asked him to do so. In a preview, Deon says that they never went camping as an inner city child and just watched it on the TV.

GG also adds that she does not like bugs or the outdoors, so will not go camping. Ultimately, Karen and Deon do take the kids camping but their plans are ruined by thunder and rain, so they have to run back home.

Recap of Doubling Down With the Derricos season 4 episode 8

TLC's description of the episode titled Let's Stay Together reads:

"OCD flare-ups are in the forecast when Deon attempts to teach the quints the importance of chores; the family is determined to show Eric love on his birthday; Deon and Karen face frustration as they ramp up the search for their dream house."

Last week on Doubling Down With the Derricos, Deon and Karen put in an offer for a "perfect" house big enough for all the kids. However, they lost it to someone who offered cash in hand. Deon attempted to teach the kids how to do household work to help Karen but his OCD made him micromanage every task.

GG got emotional after hearing that Deon's employee, who the family is very close with, Eric grew up in foster care and did not celebrate any birthdays or occasions. She and the Derricos gave him a surprise birthday party and asked him to be adopted into the family. He cried and gladly accepted the offer, officially becoming a Derrico.

TLC airs new episodes of Doubling Down With the Derricos every Tuesday at 10 pm ET.