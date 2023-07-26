"Beautiful": Doubling Down with the Derricos fans get emotional as the family officially adopts Eric

In this week's emotional episode of Doubling Down with the Derricos (Season 4, Episode 8), the Derrico family officially adopted their honorary big brother, Eric. Originally introduced as Deon's employee, Eric quickly became a beloved member of the family, making significant decisions with them and spending all his time with the children. He even became roommates with grandmother GG, who has always empathized with him.

Having grown up in the foster care system without celebrating birthdays or festivals, Eric was initially reserved when he started working with the Derricos.

However, over time, he opened up and developed a strong bond with the kids, finding a sense of family he never had. To show their love and commitment, the Derricos surprised Eric with a birthday party and made the heartfelt announcement that they were officially adopting him.

Eric got so emotional after seeing the video that he began crying and could not utter a single world. After a while, he said yes to the proposition and was officially gifted a certificate, with everyone's sign on it. He also made a hand print on the family tree chart.

Doubling Down with the Derricos fans called the whole thing "beautiful" and felt happy to see Eric finally get a family.

Doubling Down with the Derricos fans think Eric belongs with the Derrico family

GG got very emotional after learning how he never expected anything for his birthday due to his childhood and did not even understand family relations until he met his new family. Deon has called Eric his son multiple times in the past and was very happy to officially welcome him to the family.

The kids made a special video for him with pictures, as he did not even have a single photo of himself as a child, and asked him to be a Derrico by writing it on chart paper. They called him the best big brother who was always there when they needed him.

Doubling Down with the Derricos fans could not stop crying after hearing Eric's story and seeing the beautiful adoption ceremony planned for him.

Jack @J_Rog18 Eric has a story to tell!!! He just broke my heart tellin GG how he didn't really celebrate holidays and birthdays as a child!!! #TheDerricos

Jack @J_Rog18 #TheDerricos Eric is a HUGEEEE piece of the Derrico puzzle!!!

growingwithliane🐛🦋 @ClassyLady_24 that was sweet what they did for Eric! They got me crying hardthat was sweet what they did for Eric! #TheDerricos

Alara Fair @Just_Alara 🏻 🙂 #TheDerricos I cried watching the Derricos “adopt” Eric into their family. 🥹I wish there was a way that they could legally do it too. Bless them for the wonderful, loving, heartwarming thing they did for him

KayKay @kayla_reid01 #TheDerricos What a beautiful episode of Doubling Down with the Derricos tonight! You really feel the love in that family and it’s so special what they did for Eric

Donna Boo @chocolateluvn86 🥰 #TheDerricos Ohhh my God!!! I am boo hooing!! Like legit tears rolling down my neck boo hooing!! They surprised Eric with a birthday party and officially made him a Derrico!!

Angela✌️☮️ @Angerlaa This hand print on the tree was such a wonderful idea, happy adoption day Eric!!! #thederricos

GG wanted to make Eric's birthday special for him

GG could not believe that people were so rude to children for no reason and decided to give Eric a special birthday. They asked him to come to a car rental unit, where they celebrated his birthday and cheered for him.

The family wanted to make sure that he was never "abandoned" again so took the decision to adopt him. Eric did not expect this and got emotional after that.

