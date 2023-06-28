"Y’all got me crying": Doubling Down with the Derricos fans get emotional as Amani finally meets the family

Doubling Down with the Derricos episode 5 had all the fans in tears as Amani finally met his family. He is the son of Chris Derrico, who passed away in 2020, without getting to know that he had a son. Recently, Amani's mother told him that she had a physical relation with a Derrico and that was how he contacted Deon, Chris' brother.

Now that the DNA test has confirmed his parentage, the Derricos traveled to Detroit to meet Amani and to celebrate GG's birthday.

GG got emotional after seeing her grandson for the first time, who looked just like Chris. She felt that the trip was worth it and did not want to let go of him while hugging, confessing that she only stopped hugging so that he could meet others. Deon and GG could not wait to tell them stories about Chris and their families.

GG also admitted that she was 16 when Chris was born and she never game him the mother’s love he needed. Instead, he was raised by his grandmother and now GG wanted to make up for the lost time by hanging out with the grandchildren. Throughout the episode, the family could not stop noticing how Amani’s hair and physique was just like Chris. Afterwards, the family visited Chris’ grave together, where GG and Deon were seen getting emotional.

Doubling Down with the Derricos fans were also moved after seeing the episode and were happy that GG finally got her grandson.

Doubling Down with the Derricos fans love how Amani bonded with the family

This was the first time Deon visited his brother's grave after the funeral and he wanted to be there for his nephew now. GG was also happy that she was celebrating her birthday with Amani, her new grandson.

Doubling Down with the Derricos fans were left emotional over the grave visit and said that they "loved" how well Amani was bonding with the family.

Deirdre Young @singsongmd I love that Amani is in their family. I loved it when he called her grandma. #thederricos I love that Amani is in their family. I loved it when he called her grandma. #thederricos

Katrina, RN @SoKattastic Aww, I love how quickly the family is bonding with Amani #TheDerricos Aww, I love how quickly the family is bonding with Amani #TheDerricos

da Queen Latrice @LLanay #TheDerricos GG has had me crying this entire episode GG has had me crying this entire episode 😭 #TheDerricos

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket This visit to Chris’ grave is bringing out all the emotions!! #TheDerricos 🪦🪦🪦🪦🪦 This visit to Chris’ grave is bringing out all the emotions!! #TheDerricos 🪦🪦🪦🪦🪦💔💔💔💔💔😢😢😢😢😭😭😭😭😥😥😥😥

BDP @BigDickPauly #thederricos episode tonight got us in our feels #thederricos episode tonight got us in our feels

What happened on Doubling Down with the Derricos episode 5?

TLC' description of the episode read:

"The Derricos take a trip down memory lane when they visit Deon's hometown of Detroit; GG braces for her upcoming chemo treatments; the Derricos excitedly prepare for their emotional reunion with the newest member of their family."

The family had tough time packing for their 14 kids, but GG was excited to finally meet Amani in the middle of her cancer treatments. The family traveled to Detroit and rented a house there.

GG also shared the story of how Stevie Wonder once came into her apartment to sleep with her friend.

TLC airs on Doubling Down with the Derricos every Tuesday at 10 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes