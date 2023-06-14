"So brave and beautiful": Doubling Down with the Derricos fans praise Darian as she opens up about Eczema

Episode 3 of Doubling Down with the Derricos aired on TLC on Tuesday, June 13 at 8 pm ET. The episode featured Karen Derrico trying to organize a fashion show for her soon-to-be-launched kids' clothing brand. She wanted all her children to take part in the same, but Darian, who was earlier excited about the show, refused to wear the cut sleeve dress given to her.

She told her mother that she was afraid that people might say something to her about the Eczema scars on her arms and legs. Darian was diagnosed with it when she was just four years old, and her mother also had the same condition.

Darian admitted that sometimes she is even afraid to look in the mirror. Karen consoled her daughter by saying that she should not be paying attention to her insecurities and gave her the choice of not participating in the competition.

Later on, Darian overcame her insecurities and participated in the fashion show. Doubling Down with the Derricos fans praised her decision and called her "brave and beautiful."

Donna Boo @chocolateluvn86 I’m so glad Darian still got up there and strutted her stuff regardless of her eczema! So brave and beautiful 🫶🏽 #TheDerricos I’m so glad Darian still got up there and strutted her stuff regardless of her eczema! So brave and beautiful 🫶🏽 #TheDerricos

Doubling Down with the Derricos fans tell Darian that she is beautiful irrespective of her scars

Darian's mother and grandmother tried to raise her morale by saying that she had a beautiful body and should not be afraid of some marks. This helped her make the final decision of participating in the competition. Doubling Down with the Derricos fans praised Darian for opening up about her insecurities and told her that she was beautiful.

#TheDerricos I completely understand where Darian is coming from with her eczema. Mine was horrible growing up. But her mom has a point that she is going to have to own it on her own time. I completely understand where Darian is coming from with her eczema. Mine was horrible growing up. But her mom has a point that she is going to have to own it on her own time.#TheDerricos

Donna Boo @chocolateluvn86 Awww Darian! Sending hugs 🥰 I know what’s it’s like to not like what you see in the mirror when it comes to your skin 🥺 #TheDerricos Awww Darian! Sending hugs 🥰 I know what’s it’s like to not like what you see in the mirror when it comes to your skin 🥺 #TheDerricos

Nette @imgonbealright Darian you are a pretty young lady! #TheDerricos Darian you are a pretty young lady!#TheDerricos

Case @ca21410 Darian getting up there & modeling was great to see!!! Don't let your skin or anything bother you girl You are beautiful inside & out @DEONDERRICO Please show this to DarianDarian getting up there & modeling was great to see!!! Don't let your skin or anything bother you girlYou are beautiful inside & out #TheDerricos @DEONDERRICO Please show this to Darian 😊 Darian getting up there & modeling was great to see!!! Don't let your skin or anything bother you girl ❤️ You are beautiful inside & out #TheDerricos

#TheDerricos I was sooo happy Darian put on that short sleeve dress and decided to take part in the fashion show. I was sooo happy Darian put on that short sleeve dress and decided to take part in the fashion show.👏🏽#TheDerricos

#TheDerricos It was so sad listening to Darian say how she doesn't like her skin and feel that she isn't pretty.I hope her mom can take the time out and help her to feel better about herself. It was so sad listening to Darian say how she doesn't like her skin and feel that she isn't pretty.I hope her mom can take the time out and help her to feel better about herself.#TheDerricos

Recap of Doubling Down with the Derricos episode 3

TLC's description of the episode titled Apple Bottom Genes reads,

"As Karen stresses over her upcoming business launch, Darian struggles with her own issues over her skin condition; Deon attempts to teach the five little ones to ride bikes at one time; GG and Deon learn the results of the DNA test."

The younger siblings got jealous of the elders riding their bikes and asked Deon to teach them how to do it safely. Deon took on the challenge of teaching five kids together, but Dawsyn was afraid of the entire experience. She walked away from the lesson, and Deon understood that he would have to teach her later on.

DD and Deon received the happy news that Amani was Chris' son after a DNA test confirmed the same. GG got very emotional after the news, and Deon told Amani that he would be a role model for him, just like his father.

TLC airs new episodes of Doubling Down with the Derricos every Tuesday at 10 pm ET.

