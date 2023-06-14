"So brave and beautiful": Doubling Down with the Derricos fans praise Darian as she opens up about Eczema

Episode 3 of Doubling Down with the Derricos aired on TLC on Tuesday, June 13 at 8 pm ET. The episode featured Karen Derrico trying to organize a fashion show for her soon-to-be-launched kids' clothing brand. She wanted all her children to take part in the same, but Darian, who was earlier excited about the show, refused to wear the cut sleeve dress given to her.
She told her mother that she was afraid that people might say something to her about the Eczema scars on her arms and legs. Darian was diagnosed with it when she was just four years old, and her mother also had the same condition.
Darian admitted that sometimes she is even afraid to look in the mirror. Karen consoled her daughter by saying that she should not be paying attention to her insecurities and gave her the choice of not participating in the competition.
Later on, Darian overcame her insecurities and participated in the fashion show. Doubling Down with the Derricos fans praised her decision and called her "brave and beautiful."
Doubling Down with the Derricos fans tell Darian that she is beautiful irrespective of her scars
Darian's mother and grandmother tried to raise her morale by saying that she had a beautiful body and should not be afraid of some marks. This helped her make the final decision of participating in the competition. Doubling Down with the Derricos fans praised Darian for opening up about her insecurities and told her that she was beautiful.
Recap of Doubling Down with the Derricos episode 3
TLC's description of the episode titled Apple Bottom Genes reads,
"As Karen stresses over her upcoming business launch, Darian struggles with her own issues over her skin condition; Deon attempts to teach the five little ones to ride bikes at one time; GG and Deon learn the results of the DNA test."
The younger siblings got jealous of the elders riding their bikes and asked Deon to teach them how to do it safely. Deon took on the challenge of teaching five kids together, but Dawsyn was afraid of the entire experience. She walked away from the lesson, and Deon understood that he would have to teach her later on.
DD and Deon received the happy news that Amani was Chris' son after a DNA test confirmed the same. GG got very emotional after the news, and Deon told Amani that he would be a role model for him, just like his father.
TLC airs new episodes of Doubling Down with the Derricos every Tuesday at 10 pm ET.