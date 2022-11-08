Download Festival 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy and more

Download Festival has announced the lineup for its 2023 iteration.

The rock and roll metal festival will take place from June 8-11 at Donington Park in Leicestershire, UK. The headliners announced for the fest include Metallica, Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot.

Metallica, who is returning to Donnington Park after over a decade, said in a statement:

“We are next-level honoured to once again come back and partake in the Download shenanigans on the hallowed grounds of Castle Donington, which has an unparalleled place in rock history. On top of that, to be able to share our double show format with two completely unique sets with no repeat songs for the first time ever in the UK is way f****n’ cool. Bring it on!!”

More details about Download Festival 2023's tickets

Download Festival @DownloadFest



Presales now open, tickets on sale everywhere Thursday 10th Nov 10am

ow.ly/NzwI50LwNik #DL20 The wait is over! Your first line up announcement for the Download 20th Anniversary is right here - and we've got OVER 60 acts for you, including your headliners!Presales now open, tickets on sale everywhere Thursday 10th Nov 10am The wait is over! Your first line up announcement for the Download 20th Anniversary is right here - and we've got OVER 60 acts for you, including your headliners! 🔥Presales now open, tickets on sale everywhere Thursday 10th Nov 10am ow.ly/NzwI50LwNik #DL20 https://t.co/PoUsWIzdfl

Tickets for the festival will be available from November 10, 2022 at 10:00 am GMT from the festival’s official website. Pre-sale is currently ongoing for existing Barclaycard customers who can get advanced access and a 10 per cent discount on Download Festival 2023 tickets. Pre-sale for such customers will begin from November 7, ending on November 9 at 9:00 pm GMT

Also available via the website are camping options and coach services.

Download Festival’s Andy Copping said in a statement:

“This year marks a huge milestone for Download, celebrating the incredible 20 years of the festival is no small feat. We really wanted to up the ante for this special anniversary, adding an extra day for the fans to experience the unforgettable lineup, that once again brings together unparalleled talent from the rock music world back to Donington Park!”

What is Download Festival 2023's lineup?

Metallica @Metallica We’re psyched to celebrate Download Festival’s 20th Anniversary with not one… but two nights on June 8 & 10, 2023! It’s been over a decade since we last visited Castle Donington so we’ll make up for lost time with 2 unique sets with no repeat songs whatsoever that weekend. (1/2) We’re psyched to celebrate Download Festival’s 20th Anniversary with not one… but two nights on June 8 & 10, 2023! It’s been over a decade since we last visited Castle Donington so we’ll make up for lost time with 2 unique sets with no repeat songs whatsoever that weekend. (1/2) https://t.co/1CGRVbrmsr

The following artists are confirmed to be a part of the festival in 2023:

Evanescence

Parkway Drive

Disturbed

Pendulum

Architects

Ghost

The Distillers

Placebo

Alexisonfire

Asking Alexandria

Motionless In White

I Prevail

The Blackout (reunion)

Fever 333

Nova Twins

Stray From The Path

Lorna Shore

Municipal Waste

More about the headliners

Among the headliners at the UK festival are British rock band Bring Me The Horizon, who first performed at the festival in 2006. In a statement, vocalist Oli Sykes said:

“Download Festival was one of the first festivals I ever attended as a punter. It was our first amazing festival experience to play as a band, and now the fact that we are headlining such a prestigious event blows my mind. We can’t wait to bring a whole new sound and show for the Download audience.”

Slipknot, who is headlining the festival for the fifth year in a row, is also currently on the road as part of its Knotfest Festival 2023. The band describes Knotfest as an immersive, unforgettable, and "dark carnival experience, which lets people into the band’s apocalyptic underworld.

The band’s turntablist Sid Wilson said:

“Download Festival! So many great memories, one of the most amazing crowds to play in front of, always an honour to share the bill with so many amazing bands, and of course, I’ll never miss the opportunity to play my homeland.”

Slipknot will conclude the Australian iteration of Knotfest in March next year.

Poll : 0 votes