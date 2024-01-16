Married to Medicine star Dr. Damon Kimes is a pain and addiction specialist who owns Roswell Pain and Weightloss Specialists. He is also certified in family and emergency medicine. He has been making appearances on the hit show since 2014, along with his wife Dr. Heavenly Kimes, and his net worth stands at approximately $5 million, as per exactnetworth.com.

Married to Medicine is a Bravo reality TV series that explores the personal and professional lives of women who are a part of the medical community in Atlanta. The current cast members for Married to Medicine include Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Toya Bush-Harris, Quad Webb, Lateasha Lunceford, Dr. Alicia Egolum, and Phaedra Parks.

Married to Medicine's Dr. Damon Kimes' net worth is approximately $5 million

Dr. Damon Kimes, 55, earns most of his income from his surgical center and his appearances on Married to Medicine with his wife Dr. Hevenely Kimes, according to exact network.com.

Dr. Damon started working back in 2010 at the Roswell Pain Surgical Center, mainly focusing on surgery and pain medication. He attained specialized training in Advanced Lumbar Spinal Injections from the North American Spine Society and Competency Certification in Controlled Substance Management from the Board of Interventional Pain Physicians.

After becoming a successful emergency medicine physician, Dr. Damon started working at the Roswell Pain Surgical Centre as a chief medical officer. He is also the CEO and the President of the Regatta Professional Staffing.

He went to Case Western Reserve where he completed his bachelor's in psychology and at Meharry Medical College, he met Dr. Heveleny:

"She was one of the cool ones and she had an amazing personality. I really gravitated toward her."

Heavenly and Damon Kimes (Image via bravotv/ married to medicine)

Dr. Damon and Dr. Heavenly Kime's relationship

Throughout all seasons of Married to Medicine, we see other cast members appreciating and congratulating the relationship Dr. Damon and Dr. Havenely have, even after being together for 26 years. The couple also have three children, two sons Damon Jr. and Zachary, and a daughter named Alaura.

On their 26th anniversary, Dr. Heavenly wrote to her official Instagram:

“I’m soo proud to be married to this man. He is the kindest, most intelligent, well-spoken, and the most educated, and humble man I know. Happy 26th Wedding Anniversary! I remember times when we were together we used to scrape up money to [go to] the movies or to dinner. We literally grew up together. He is the [yin] to my yang! We complement each other so well...”

Even though Dr. Damon and his wife Dr. Havenely have been together for such a long time, they have faced ups and downs in their relationship. A few years back, Dr. Damon had to face cheating allegations but his wife supported him. Since then, the two have been inseparable.

Dr. Heavenly shared in an interview with Essence Magazine what being married to Dr. Damon has been like:

“Before I met Damon, I was such a straightforward person that I never thought about people’s feelings. Damon has taught me to watch what I say especially when it comes to business."

When asked about the secret to staying married so long, Dr. Heavenly told the Daily Dish:

"No marriage is perfect, so I’m always being facetious. But my whole thing is if you speak positive things, positive things come to you. We do have ups and downs; I just never dwell on them. You know what I’m saying? I don’t speak on them 'cause I think when you speak on them you make it more of a problem."

To see more of Dr. Damon and Dr. Havenely Kimes, stream the latest episodes of Married to Medicine season 10 on BravoTv.