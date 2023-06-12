Dragons: The Nine Realms season 6 cast list and characters explored

Dragons: The Nine Realms has captivated audiences with its enchanting blend of adventure, comedy, and science fantasy. It is a DreamWorks Animation television series that first premiered on December 23, 2021, on Peacock and Hulu.

The show is set 1,300 years after the events of How to Train Your Dragon and follows a group of kids who discover dragons living in a secret world underneath the Earth's surface. Before season 6 of Dragons: The Nine Realms premieres this Thursday, June 15, at 12:01 am ET, the focus is large on the cast members and what the latest installment will cover. As such, here's the list of cast members and characters who will be seen in season 6.

Meet the talented voices behind Dragons: The Nine Realms season 6: Ashley Liao and more

Jeremy Shada as Tom Kullersen

Jeremy Shada returns to lend his voice to the protagonist, Tom Kullersen, a determined teenage boy with a burning ambition to become a dragon rider. Tom's unwavering spirit and kindhearted nature have made him a favorite among viewers. As he continues his journey, his leadership skills and connection with dragons will be put to the ultimate test.

Ashley Liao as Jun Wong

Ashley Liao portrays Jun Wong, Tom's loyal best friend and a brilliant engineer. Jun's resourcefulness and unwavering support make her an indispensable ally. Together with Tom, Jun plays a crucial role in protecting the dragons and their secrets.

Marcus Scribner as D'Angelo Baker

Marcus Scribner portrays D'Angelo Baker, Tom's rival and a member of the popular crowd. The character's charismatic personality and physical prowess add an extra layer of tension to the group dynamics. Throughout season 6, D'Angelo's character arc promises intriguing developments that will challenge his beliefs and reshape his relationships.

Aimee Garcia as Alexandra Gonzalez

Aimee Garcia brings life to Alexandra Gonzalez, a talented scientist working at Project ICARIS. Alexandra's dedication to understanding and protecting dragons is unmatched. Her intellect and compassion make her an invaluable asset to the Dragon Riders as they navigate the challenges ahead.

Vincent Tong as Eugene Wong

Vincent Tong provides the voice of Eugene Wong, Tom's loyal dragon companion and a Night Fury. Eugene's unwavering loyalty and formidable abilities provide crucial support to Tom and his friends. Together, they form an unbreakable bond as they face the perils of the Nine Realms.

New challenges and threats

Dragons: The Nine Realms season 6 will deliver another thrilling chapter in the epic tale of adventure, friendship, and the bond between humans and dragons. The season 6 will be available on Hulu and Peacock, with seven new episodes from June 15.

In Dragons: The Nine Realms season 6, the Dragon Riders will face a formidable adversary: Viggo Grimborn, leader of a group of dragon hunters. Viggo is determined to capture all the dragons and exploit their powers for his own sinister purposes. The conflict between Viggo and the Dragon Riders escalates, raising the stakes and intensifying the action.

The upcoming season promises to deepen the characters' journeys and shed light on their individual growth. The growth of these characters adds layers of complexity to the dynamics within the group.

With an exceptional cast and characters that have captured the hearts of fans, the upcoming season promises to deepen the story's mythology, explore new realms, and challenge the Dragon Riders in ways they never imagined.

As viewers eagerly await the release of season 6, they can anticipate unforgettable character moments, intense confrontations, and heartwarming connections. Dragons: The Nine Realms continues to enchant audiences of all ages, reminding us of the power of friendship, bravery, and the enduring spirit of adventure.

