Drake x Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 “White” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Drake x Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 “White” iteration recently appeared on the internet. The early mockup of this shoe was shared by popular sneaker insider @brandon1an.

The Drake x Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 “White” sneakers are predicted to be dropped sometime during the summer of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that the actual release date hasn’t been revealed by the partnering entities as of now.

Reportedly, these pairs will be sold via NOCTA and Nike’s online stores, alongside a bunch of other linked merchants both online and offline. These all-white shoes will be offered with a selling price label of $200 per pair.

More details about the Drake x Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 “White” shoes

Expand Tweet

The NOCTA label, owned by Drake, is getting ready to unveil the next installment of the Hot Step, which is the Nike Hot Step 2. Following the introduction of the "Total Orange" pair, Nike will come out with a "White" model that is going to be appropriate for the summer of 2024. Fans of sneakers can anticipate a fashionable addition to their collection of footwear.

Drake and Nike have expanded their cooperation with the release of the Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2, which is an evolution of the original Hot Step from 2022. The second iteration of this shoe, which was designed with a hefty form and fluid contours, was motivated by turf trainers and basketball sneakers from the 1990s.

In order to achieve a futuristic appearance, the footwear is constructed of airy mesh and synthetic leather additions, and it is colored in a combination of white, chrome, and university gold. Mini Swoosh emblems, midfoot TPU overlays, and rear heel sections all include chrome embellishments, which offer a touch of sophistication to the shoe.

Expand Tweet

In addition to highlighting the cooperation through the use of the NOCTA logo on the tongue, the foam midsole with Air padding guarantees that the shoe is both fashionable and comfortable.

The Drake x Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 “White” colorway will supposedly hit the shelves sometime in the next few weeks.

Besides the abovementioned White iteration, the Drake x Nike NOCTA Hot Step 2 model will be launched in other colorways, including “Total Orange” and “Eggplant.” These sneakers will also arrive with a $200 price tag.