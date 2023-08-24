GAF's upcoming romantic drama film, Dream Wedding, is all set to air on the channel on Saturday, August 26, 2023. The movie focuses on two sisters who attend a local wedding fair and decide to enter a wedding package even though neither of them is married. But things take a hilarious and chaotic turn when they end up winning. Here's the official synopsis of the film, according to GAF:

''Sisters Kate (Rebecca Dalton) and Megan attend a local wedding fair and jokingly enter a dream wedding package even though they are not getting married. When they end up winning, the sisters must put on a show or be mortified by a joke gone awry.''

Dream Wedding stars Rebecca Dalton in the lead role, alongside various others essaying crucial supporting roles. The movie is helmed by Scott Corban Sikma and written by Peter Layton.

Dream Wedding cast list: Who stars in GAF's new romantic drama film?

1) Rebecca Dalton as Kate Wilde

Rebecca Dalton essays the character of Kate Wilde in GAF's Dream Wedding. Kate is one of the two sisters who jokingly go on to enter a dream wedding package and end up winning it. She's the movie's central character, and it'll be fascinating to see how her arc pans out.

Rebecca Dalton looks charming and impressive in the movie's preview, and viewers can expect her to deliver a memorable performance. Apart from this movie, she's known for her performances in various other films like A Tiny Home Christmas, A Honeymoon to Remember, Christmas Wedding Planner, and many more.

2) Jesse Hutch as Andy Swenson

Actor Jesse Hutch portrays the character of Andy Swenson in the new GAF romantic movie. Based on the official film preview, Andy seems to be Kate's romantic partner, and the two characters are expected to fall in love. Viewers can expect a charming performance from actor Jesse Hutch. Hutch has previously starred in various other films and TV shows like Batwoman, The Love Club: Sydney’s Journey, A Very Vintage Christmas, and My Birthday Romance, to name a few.

3) Amy Matysio as Joanne McKenzie

Amy Matysio essays the role of Joanne McKenzie. Apart from that, more details pertaining to the character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but fans can look forward to her playing a significant role in the story. Viewers might recognize Amy Matysio from A Christmas Masquerade, Love Hacks, Claws of the Red Dragon, and many other films and TV shows.

Apart from Rebecca Dalton, Jesse Hutch, and Amy Matysio, the new film also stars various other actors portraying important supporting characters. These include:

Pardeep Singh Sooch as Mike

Christa Taylor Brown as Megan Wilde

Geoff Shangh as Paul Thompson

Israel Lachovsky as Allan Wilde

Pete Seadon as Bob Heins

Laura Yenga as Kari

The preview briefly depicts protagonist Kate's hilarious situation after she unexpectedly wins a dream wedding package and now needs to find a fiancé. It maintains a warm, lighthearted tone that fans of GAF's other movies like An Unlikely Angel and Romance at the Vineyard would certainly enjoy.

Don't forget to watch Dream Wedding on GAF on Saturday, August 26, 2023.