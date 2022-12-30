Hallmark's new romantic drama, titled The Dog Lover's Guide to Dating, is all set to air on the channel on New Year's Day on Sunday, January 1, 2023. It tells the story of a man in love with a woman who can't seem to get along with her beloved pet.

Here's the official synopsis of the film, according to Crown Media Press:

''Simon believes Chloe is the girl of his dreams but can’t seem to win over her beloved pup. He enlists dog trainer, Alex, and soon finds himself wondering where his real connection might be.''

The Dog Lover's Guide to Dating stars Rebecca Dalton and Corey Sevier, among many others, in major roles. The film is directed by Craig Pryce and written by Catherine Reay, Kate Somerville, and Juliana Wimbles.

The Dog Lover's Guide to Dating cast list: Rebecca Dalton and others promise a heartwarming watch

1) Rebecca Dalton as Alex

Actress Rebecca Dalton portrays the character of Alex in Hallmark's The Dog Lover's Guide to Dating. Dalton looks charming in the film's sneak peek, which shows an interaction between her and Cory Sevier's character. Viewers can look forward to a thoroughly impressive performance from the actress.

Apart from The Dog Lover's Guide to Dating, Rebecca Dalton is known for her performances in movies like A Tiny Home Christmas, A Honeymoon to Remember, and Christmas Wedding Planner, to name a few.

2) Corey Sevier as Simon

Corey Sevier dons the role of Simon in the new Hallmark romantic comedy. Sevier looks equally charming and charismatic in the movie's sneak peek, sharing impeccable onscreen chemistry with his co-star Rebecca Dalton. The two make for a lovely onscreen couple.

Corey Sevier has previously appeared in Christmas Plus One, Noel Next Door, The Secret Sauce, and many more.

3) Emily Stranges as Sarah

Emily Stranges essays the character of Sarah in The Dog Lover's Guide to Dating. Details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect the actress to play an important role in the storyline.

Emily Stranges' other notable acting credits include Dance Together, The Christmas Temp, and Midnight Marathon, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, The Dog Lover's Guide to Dating also stars several others playing significant supporting roles, including:

Justin Gerard Nurse as Jacob

Eliza King as Chloe

Pat Dempsey as Malcolm

Mikaela Dyke as Jen

Anshuman Pandey as Jeremy

Alexis Koetting as Anne

Santiago Guzman as Diego

John Pike as Gabe

Hallmark dropped a sneak peek for the film on December 30, 2022, and it shows a lovely interaction between the two lead characters, Alex and Simon. Alex is baffled that Simon and his dog share the same name, leading to a funny moment.

The two actors share great chemistry, and viewers can expect a charming, entertaining romantic comedy similar in tone and them to Hallmark's popular films like Romance in Style and Fly Away With Me.

Don't forget to catch The Dog Lover's Guide to Dating on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

