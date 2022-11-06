UPtv's latest film, A Christmas Masquerade, is all set to air on the channel on Sunday, November 6, 2022. The movie follows a quirky plot wherein a young woman is mistaken for her boss by an entrepreneur, which leads to a series of unexpected events.

The official synopsis of the film, according to UPtv reads:

''When Julieanne is mistaken for her glamorous boss at a Masquerade ball by a notoriously aloof businessman, she continues the ruse over Christmas. Will she be able to find real love in the makeshift Fairytale world they’ve created?''

The movie stars Erin Agostino and David Lafontaine in lead roles along with many others essaying key supporting roles. A Christmas Masquerade is helmed by Michelle Ouellet and written by Julia Cranney.

UPtv's A Christmas Masquerade cast: Erin Agostino and David Lafontaine's chemistry seems palpable

1) Erin Agostino as Julianne

Erin Agostino stars in the lead role as Julianne in A Christmas Masquerade. Agostino looks charming and impressive in the film's trailer, and viewers can expect her to deliver a memorable performance.

Apart from A Christmas Masquerade, Agostino is best known for her performances in films like Cider and Sunsets, A Priceless Love, and Riverfront Romance, to name a few. Agostino also portrayed the character of Nina Bloom in the popular drama show, Murdoch Mysteries.

2) David Lafontaine

Actor David Lafontaine stars alongside Erin Agostino in A Christmas Masquerade. The exact details of his character are not known at this point, but based on the trailer and synopsis, Lafontaine is believed to be playing the role of the businessman that Julianne falls in love with.

He looks funny and charismatic in the trailer, and shares wonderful onscreen chemistry with Agostino that defines the tone of the film.

Lafontaine's other acting credits include Designated Survivor, Mommy's Little Star, Witches in the Woods, and many more.

3) Cory Lee

Cory Lee is a part of A Christmas Masquerade's cast. However, details about her role are currently being kept under tight wraps. Lee's other TV/film acting credits include MatchMaker Mysteries: The Art of the Kill, My Grown-Up Christmas List, and The Wedding Ring, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also features many others in key supporting roles, including:

Marcia Bennett

Darlene Cooke

Amy Matysio

Maya Misaljevic

The trailer for the film offers a glimpse of protagonist Julianne's dramatic life. She is mistaken for her boss by a rich businessman, and it leads to a series of hilarious and unexpected events that could potentially change Julianne's life forever. Eventually, the two realize that they might be in love.

The trailer clearly establishes the crux of the storyline, but does not give away too many crucial details that could spoil the viewing experience for fans. Overall, it has a quirky, comic tone that fans of UPtv's other films like Infamously in Love, Squeaky Clean Mysteries: Hazardous Duty, and A Country Romance will certainly enjoy.

You can watch the upcoming holiday film, A Christmas Masquerade, on UPtv on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 7 pm ET.

