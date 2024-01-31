Drive-Away Dolls: Full cast list and characters explored

Ethan Cohen and Trisha Cook's 2024 film, Drive-Away Dolls, will hit theaters in February. The movie is the first installment in a planned trilogy of lesbian B movies. It marks a significant departure for Ethan Cohen from his usual collaborations with his brother Joel Cohen, with the DGA credits attributing the directing solely to Ethan.

Ethan Cohen serves as the director. This film reunites Matt Damon and Pedro Pascal after they run The Adjustment Bureau (2011) and The Great Wall (2016).

Cast in Drive-Away Dolls explored

Releasing on February 23, 2024, Drive-Away Dolls is an innovative road trip farce. The film features sexually explicit comedy, queer drama, and adventure. It stars Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo, Pedro Pascal, Bill Camp, and Matt Damon.

A scene in the trailer (Image via Focus Features)

Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke collaborated on this movie, which was originally scheduled to release in September 2023 but was delayed because of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes.

A brilliant blend of old and young talents stars in this movie. Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan portray the protagonists.

Qualley portrays Jamie, a vivacious lady, while Viswanathan plays Marian, her quiet companion. She was lauded for portraying Maid in Netflix's Maid and Pussycat in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Viswanathan has appeared in films and shows like Miracle Workers, Bad Education, and Blockers, among others.

Beanie Feldstein plays Suki, a gun-wielding officer who aids the two protagonists on their stormy car journey. She has been part of films and series like Booksmart, The Humans, Lady Bird, and American Crime Story: Impeachment).

Criminals played by Colman Domingo and Joey Slotnick pursue Jamie and Marian. Slotnick portrayed Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak in Pirates of the Silicon Valley, while Domingo played Fear the Walking Dead con artist Victor Strand. Bill Camp (12 Years A Slave, The Killing of a Sacred Deer) plays Curly, a creepy vehicle delivery driver.

The Mandalorian and The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal plays a sinister man being pursued by criminals for a hidden suitcase he is guarding. Matt Damon's character, another unidentified man, joins Pascal. Since playing Texas Ranger LaBoeuf in True Grit, Damon has worked with some of the finest filmmakers.

The plot of Drive-Away Dolls

Drive-Away Dolls begins with a road journey to Tallahassee, like Ethan Coen's earlier thrillers and comedies. The free-spirited Jamie planned this road trip to recover after a breakup. Taking a rental automobile with her conservative friend Marian to relax, the two women unexpectedly find a mystery suitcase.

The briefcase's contents were not shown in the teaser, although it is presumably a key item. Pedro Pascal's character protects the suitcase while Matt Damon's character holds another briefcase, evoking the Coens' darker movie No Country for Old Men, which had many groups seeking drug money.

The plot allows for ridiculously funny car chases like Raising Arizona and crazy crooks like The Big Lebowski. The finest Coen Brothers comedies are contested, but Drive-Away Dolls stands out with Tricia Cooke's script and its study of two queer characters.

Ethan Coen utilized surrealist motifs previously, so this neon-lit drug scenario fits. The trailer's POV views (like Cyrus's) and wide-angle close-ups identify this movie as another well-edited Coen Brothers film.

Drive-Away Dolls will be in theaters on February 23.