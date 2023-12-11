Matt Damon movie Drive-Away Dolls: Release date, cast, and plot explored

Fans are ready to embark on an exciting cinematic journey as Matt Damon returns to the spotlight in Drive-Away Dolls. The one-hour 24-minute film, directed by Ethan Coen, is coming out on February 23, 2024. The movie combines action, comedy, and suspense, for a truly captivating experience.

Due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Drive-Away Dolls had to push back its release date from September 22, 2023, which has made fans even more eager for its big arrival. It is more than just a comeback, as it marks Damon's return with a genre-bending narrative. Audiences will be delighted to witness Damon's brilliance on screen in a film that transcends traditional categories.

Movie theaters are ready for fans who want to dive into the rollercoaster of friendship, crime, and comedy. Drive-Away Dolls is going to be an action-packed movie experience that promises to keep everyone on the edge of their seat!

When is Drive-Away Dolls releasing?

Matt Damn fans should not forget to mark their calendars for Drive-Away Dolls coming to theaters on February 23, 2024. The film was originally supposed to be released on September 22, 2023, but was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. However, the wait has only made fans more excited for its big debut.

The film, led by none other than Matt Damon himself, is set to offer audiences a thrilling experience. With his charm and talent, Damon will take us on a rollercoaster ride of surprises in this film, which promises to be a standout in 2024.

Who is cast in Drive-Away Dolls? Characters explored

In Drive-Away Dolls, a talented cast brings the characters to life. Margaret Qualley plays Jamie, an outgoing woman who keeps the story moving with her energy. Geraldine Viswanathan is Marian, Jamie's quiet friend, who adds a cool contrast to the mix.

Meanwhile, Beanie Feldstein takes on the role of Sukie, Jamie's ex-girlfriend, adding some emotional depth to the story. Colman Domingo, playing Chief, brings a strong presence, while Pedro Pascal as Santos and Bill Camp as Curlie add their special touch to the group.

Matt Damon, playing Senator Channel, brings his celebrity status to the story. Joey Slotnick as Arliss and Ethan Coen, who is also directing, writing, and producing, complete the cast of this talented group, ensure a captivating and skillful cinematic experience filled with captivating characters and compelling storytelling.

What is Drive-Away Dolls about?

Actor Pedro Pascal also finds a spot in this film (Image via IMDb)

Ethan Coen's directorial project is a road-trip crime comedy that teases a wild cinematic adventure. The story revolves around Jamie, an otherwise carefree soul, who's still recovering from a messy breakup.

Jamie and her friend Marian decide to go on a road trip to Tallahassee, Florida, in search of a new beginning. But things take a crazy turn when they run into a bunch of criminals, putting them in a really dangerous situation.

The movie follows these people who accidentally get mixed up in some criminal activity while trying to transport this weird package. It's got a bit of everything - action, comedy, and suspense.

Save the date, because this movie is coming to theaters on February 23, 2024. Fans should get ready for a crazy rollercoaster of laughs, thrills, and twists they never saw coming!