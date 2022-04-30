Driven to Murder cast list: Adam Blake, Lucia Guerrero, and others star in Lifetime thriller

Lifetime is preparing to take its audience on a wild ride with its new thriller Driven To Murder, which stars Lucia Guerrero in the lead role. Written and directed by Collin Everett, the movie is set to premiere on Lifetime Channel on April 30, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The plot centers on Sarah, a young woman whose innocent plea for a ride lands her in the back seat of a killer's car. As the night spins out of control and she is forced to confront the man's crazy acts of violence, Sarah is on the brink of desperation. Sarah's only shot at survival is to fully rely on her intuition as the fateful night takes a turn she could have never imagined.

The star-studded ensemble cast of Driven To Murder is sure to deliver a gripping movie for the fans.

Cast of Driven To Murder

Lucia Guerrero as Sarah

Spanish actress Lucia Guerrero was 15 years old when she got her first acting job in a TV movie that was shot in Bogotá, Colombia. Since then, she has continued her work in film and television without letting it affect her education. She studied Bilingual Media and Journalism at CEU San Pablo University in Madrid, and received her first starring role in the TV series Luna, El Misterio de Calenda during the course.

Her Spanish indie film Demonios tus ojos, which she completed shooting after graduation, has been selected for its international premiere at the Rotterdam Film Festival. Money was her official debut picture in the United States. She has also starred in the Amazon Prime series El Cid, alongside Jaime Lorente and lvaro Rico.

Adam Blake as Jason

Adam Blake is an American producer and actor who has appeared in several American television shows. He is immediately recognizable from his roles in South Park (1997), NCIS: Los Angeles (2009), and The OA (2016).

The movie also features incredible supporting cast members. Jessica Buda stars as Gayle, Ben Flohr stars as Noah, Michael Kunselman stars as Officer Reed, and Mike Milian stars as Officer Diaz. All the actors have worked together to bring this intricate story to life.

Lifetime @lifetimetv An innocent call for a ride home lands a young woman in the back seat of a killer’s car. Catch the premiere of #DrivenToMurder tomorrow at 10/9c An innocent call for a ride home lands a young woman in the back seat of a killer’s car. Catch the premiere of #DrivenToMurder tomorrow at 10/9c https://t.co/9ABj8SWqux

Don't forget to catch Driven To Murder, which premieres on Lifetime Channel on April 30, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. If you love a good thriller, then chances are you will love it.

