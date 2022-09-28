Dude Perfect net worth 2022: YouTube group's fortune explored as comedy group unveils $100 million HQ plans

On Tuesday, September 27, Dude Perfect, the five-member comedy and sports YouTube creators, revealed its plans for its new headquarters via a video posted on Twitter.

The design of the gigantic headquarters shown in the 38-second film appears to have been transported from the future. The headquarters would include a 330-foot trick-shot tower, Crazy Mini Golf, Trick Shot Town, the Dude Perfect Museum, two acres of outdoor space, a clothing store, and restaurants.

Dude Perfect @DudePerfect

The Frisco, Texas-based business has chosen Overland Partners, an architectural firm, to realize its concept. The Dallas Morning News reports that even though the Group hasn't chosen a city for the base, since their current headquarters are in Texas, they want to build their new headquarters in Texas itself.

The group's alma mater, Texas A&M University, also tweeted about the project, revealing that the new headquarters will cost $100 million.

Dude Perfect's networth is hugely tied to their YouTube channel

Dude Perfect @DudePerfect A family-friendly destination unlike any other. Think sports heaven—indoor & outdoor experiences you can only do here—plus the chance to try things you’ve only seen on video, like shooting the “impossible” shot off a 330 ft tower 🤯 More coming soon … A family-friendly destination unlike any other. Think sports heaven—indoor & outdoor experiences you can only do here—plus the chance to try things you’ve only seen on video, like shooting the “impossible” shot off a 330 ft tower 🤯 More coming soon … https://t.co/ACJf4WXnz2

The sports and comedy entertainment company is worth $50 million. They boast a channel with over 57 million YouTube subscribers and 11.6 million followers on Instagram. The group posted their first trick-shot video in 2009 and their channel has received nearly 15 billion views since then.

According to Finty.com, the group earns between $20 million to $25 million per year from their YouTube channel and sponsorship deals. They recently landed a multiyear deal with Amazon and Thursday Night Football, where they host their own broadcast short.

The five Dude Perfect members — Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert, and twins Coby and Cory Cotton — have broken numerous Guinness World Records.

Their CMT network television program, The Dude Perfect Show, premiered in 2016. Additionally, the Whistle Sports Network YouTube channel has included a number of Face-Off videos featuring Dude Perfect. They also produced a sketch comedy show, Overtime.

The trio has also produced mobile games including That's Lit, Endless Ducker, and Dude Perfect part one and two.

The new headquarters would be a significant feather in their already illustrious cap. The group also spoke to Sports business journal about their new headquarters' locations. Coby stated that since the entire group is from Texas, they “would love for it to be nearby.” He continued,

“That said, we are exploring all different options and we’ve had a lot of interest from different cities.”

According to Bryan Trubey of Overland Partners, Los Angeles and Atlanta are among the destinations the group is considering, if the group decides not to remain in Texas. They expect the project to take about two years to complete once construction begins.

Cotton also added,

“Our vision has always been to create a destination where families could just have an absolute blast in a very unique way.”

Who is Dude Perfect?

Coby and Cory Cotton, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert, and Tyler Toney are all former college roommates at Texas A&M University. On April 9, 2009, the group released their first video, which showed them practicing trick shots at Toney's ranch.

Within a week of its publication, the YouTube video had 200,000 views. They recorded their second video at Sky Ranch, a Christian summer camp. It immediately attracted 18 million views, and for every 100,000 views, the group sponsored a kid through Compassion International.

The Group were called by ESPN after their first two videos became popular. Clips from their videos aired on shows such as SportsNation, Around the Horn, Pardon the Interruption and First Take.

They are renowned for their stunts, trick shots, stereotypes, and Stereotypes series, which have received an average of about 10 million views worldwide.

Their popularity also allowed them to work with a lot of mainstream athletes such as Tyreke Evans, Ryan Tannehill, Jason Belmonte, Tim McGraw, James Buescher, and James Hinchcliffe.

