Due Justice 2023: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know about this revenge of former marine mystery movie

Due Justice is a captivating and thrilling action-packed thriller that is set to make a lasting impact on the world of cinema. With its release scheduled for November 24, 2023, this highly anticipated movie delves into the intense territories of vengeance and the pursuit of righteousness.

Directed and written by Javier Reyna, the ensemble cast, with Kellan Lutz as the charismatic Max, promises to take audiences on an emotional rollercoaster. The film follows Max, a former marine, as he confronts devastating loss and embarks on a relentless journey for revenge, delving into themes of love, tragedy, and the search for justice.

The captivating plot, accompanied by a talented cast including Jeff Fahey and Efren Ramirez, establishes the foundation for a gripping and emotionally charged movie experience.

Due Justice 2023: Release date and where to watch?

Please mark your calendars for the highly anticipated release of Due Justice on November 24, 2023. This gripping drama is scheduled to captivate audiences in certain theaters, while also making its debut on-demand and in digital platforms simultaneously.

Whether you have a preference for the grandeur of the big screen or the comfort of your home, Due Justice assures an immersive experience for both fans of action and movie enthusiasts. The action-adventure film will be released in select US theaters and VOD on November 24, 2023. Additionally, viewers can also watch it on streaming platforms such as HBO Max and Roku.

Starring Kellan Lutz and Jeff Fahey, the movie tells the story of an attorney with a military background who is seeking revenge against a gang that committed terrible crimes against his family. Set in the beautiful setting of Seattle, Washington, it guarantees an exciting experience filled with action and suspense.

The cast of Due Justice 2023

A still from the trailer of the film (Image via IGN)

The ensemble cast of Due Justice 2023, with Kellan Lutz leading as Max, offers a captivating and emotionally charged performance. Jeff Fahey commands the screen as Ellis, while Efren Ramirez contributes to the storyline by bringing depth to the character of Santiago.

In addition to Lutz, Jeff Fahey, Efren Ramirez, Cynthia Geary, Manu Intiraymi, and Tonantzin Esparza, the cast includes well-known actors such as Niko Foster, William Forsythe, and more, guaranteeing an enthralling depiction of a tale brimming with suspense.

What is the plot of Due Justice?

The film revolves around revenge and justice (Image via IGN)

In the heart-pounding thriller, the plot unravels as Max, a former marine portrayed by Kellan Lutz, faces the unimaginable: his wife and daughter were brutally murdered in a heinous act. Overwhelmed with grief and driven by an insatiable desire for vengeance, Max embarks on an unwavering mission to locate those accountable for this unspeakable tragedy.

The narrative becomes more intense as Jeff Fahey's character Ellis and Efren Ramirez's character Santiago play crucial roles in this captivating story of revenge, delving into the complex themes of love, tragedy, and the unwavering pursuit of justice. The plot revolves around Max's determined mission to seek retribution against the gang that brutally killed his family.

The film explores Max's challenging journey as he faces questionable individuals and government officials, with the inclusion of Cynthia Geary, Manu Intiraymi, Chelsea Lopez, and David Jofre, who enhance the suspenseful and emotionally charged storyline.

As the curtain rises on Due Justice, viewers can expect an emotional and action-packed experience.