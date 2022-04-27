Duke + Dexter's SS22 collection: Release date and more details explore

The iconic British footwear label Duke + Dexter has been broadening its sneakers silhouettes from loafers to streetwear to casual. The quality of the shoes has remained the same as ever, and they are known for their premium choices in the collection.

For its latest season collection for Spring Summer 2022, the label has decided to take things to the next level with numerous choices of silhouettes and shoes. The latest collection, based on the theme of 'Time + Place', will drop on the site on April 29, 2022.

More about the upcoming SS22 collection of Duke + Dexter

Time + Place SS22 collection (Image via Duke + Dexter)

The global footwear brand, Duke + Dexter already has the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Michael B. Jordan, Snoop Dogg, and Dwayne Wade as brand ambassadors, and is now slowly making its way onto the top for sneakerheads. Founded in 2015 by Archie Hewlett, the current season's SS22 collection brings out nostalgia of the '80s and '90s with a range of dress shoes and sneakers options. The brand's website reads:

"Our SS22 collection is inspired by leisure. The greenery of an old school country club, the wild aesthetic of the 80’s + 90’s and a sense of freedom that only comes from playing your summer soundtrack with the roof down. We want to make those moments real and bring them to you in a way only we can."

The collection follows the theme of 'Time + Place' throughout to bring creative styles and stories that exist for a reason. The website further reads:

"Time + Place is a concept built to forget the days of flawless models and faceless brands – it’s about showing you the reality of our brand, the people behind it and what it means to us: special moments with great people."

A few silhouettes which caught our attention while taking a look at the SS22's 'Time + Place' campaign's lookbook include loafers, running shoes, and tennis shoes in the stadia silhouette.

The loafers include an all-white version with black outsoles in a brown and white colorway with an extended penny hole slit. The loafers from the collection also come in sleek brown-colored leather material.

A suede running shoe is also offered in the SS22 collection with a gray and neutral color contrast. The suede shoes featured a white midsole and a beige tan ridged gum sole.

The SS22 collection's three Stadia silhouettes have made their way onto the website's pre-order list in three colorways, including white, gray, and sahara. The Stadia shoe silhouette can be pre-ordered on the official website, dukeanddexter.com, for $282 in sizes UK 7 to UK 12.

The tennis shoes have been constructed with leather uppers in white with tan-colored gum soles and a perforated side panel detailing. The Stadia shoes will begin shipping on May 2, 2022. The rest of the silhouette's will be released online on April 29, 2022.

