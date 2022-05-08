Duncanville Season 3 Episode 2: Who is Jake Tapper and what is his role in the FOX series?

Duncanville is all set to release Episode 2, Clothes and Dagger, of Season 3 this Sunday, May 8, featuring yet another prominent guest star, CNN reporter and anchor Jake Tapper.

Tapper will be joining the cast of the animated FOX series as himself, adding to the stellar voice cast of Duncanville. It was only last week that YouTuber and Twitch star Tyler "Ninja" Blevins made a guest appearance on the first episode of Season 3. The CNN anchor's guest appearance hints at the future possibilities of stars who might appear on the series.

Who is Jake Tapper?

Jake Tapper joined CNN as an anchor and Washington reporter back in January 2013. Tapper now presents The Lead with Jake Tapper, a one-hour weekday show that premiered in March 2013 and has presented CNN's Sunday morning program, State of the Union, since June 2015.

For over 14 years, Tapper has been a generally recognized reporter and has even published a work of his own titled The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor, which appeared in the top ten of the New York Times bestseller list.

He demonstrates his political acumen by conducting in-depth interviews with some of the most influential figures in politics and policy. Politics, money, sports, and popular culture are all covered in The Lead.

As a moderator for CNN's 2016 election coverage, Tapper brought his political acumen to bear in two debates for the Republican and Democratic primaries. On election night, Tapper was a key part of the network's coverage of the campaign, providing insight on forecasts throughout.

What role will Jake Tapper play in Duncanville's upcoming episode?

Jake Tapper represents himself (a reporter) in Season 3 Episode 2 of Duncanville, which is set to arrive on May 8.

As soon as Duncan (Amy Poehler) and Wolf (Zach Cherry) decide to fight, a group of sideline reporters arrives to cover the action.

Tapper gets to question Duncan right before the match during a press conference. The reporter asks Duncan:

"Up until now you’ve been known as the kid who passes out while getting dressed for gym class and you’ve never had a fight in your life. Do you feel ready?"

To which the show's lead replies by saying:

"Great question, Jake. I’m definitely ready, my scoliosis will allow me to move in ways my opponent can not anticipate."

To get a taste of what's to come, viewers will have to wait until the episode airs to see how the fight plays out. Duncan becomes the leader of his buddy group when he receives a knife, as hinted in the episode's logline, which might as well be the source of his conflict.

In addition to Jake Tapper, Jessica Simpson will also appear in the episode as a guest voice actor, which is a first for the series.

Duncanville Season 3 Episode 2 will be released on Sunday, May 8 at 7.30/6.30c on FOX.

Edited by R. Elahi