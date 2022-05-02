Duncanville Season 3 voice cast list: Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, and others star in the FOX animated series

Duncanville, FOX's animated comedy series, is set to launch its Season 3 this Sunday on May 1. Emmy-winning star Amy Poehler voices Duncan, a brilliant yet ordinary teenager with an inclination towards money, freedom, and cars on his path towards adulthood.

Created by Emmy-winning pair Mike and Julie Scully along with Amy Poehler, the show has undeniably established itself among FOX's fan-favorite animated comedies that include The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers. Like every other teenager, Duncan is mostly broke and irritable, which has surprisingly proved to be a fruitful premise for the show's humor.

Rashida Jones, Yassir Lester, Zach Cherry, Betsy Sodaro, Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, and Wiz Khalifa are among the show's stellar cast, with Jason Schwartzman returning as a guest star.

The animated comedy has introduced a string of new cast members and here's all we know about it.

FOX's Duncanville Season 3 brings new cast members alongside other stars

The fictional family at the core of Duncanville embarks on crazy adventures following Duncan and his family and friends. Duncanville's third season will premiere on Fox on Sunday, with Duncan and his buddies visiting the exceptionally popular Twitch icon Slayer's (Tyler "Ninja" Blevins) private island, only to be chased down another complicated path.

Duncanville's residents include Duncan's father, Jack (Ty Burrell), a plumber and classic rock fan who is determined to outdo his own father's parenting skills, Duncan's sisters, 12-year-old Kimberly (Riki Lindhome) and 5-year-old Jing (Joy Osmanski). Not to mention his friends, Bex (Betsy Sodaro), Yangzi (Yassir Lester), and Wolf (Zach Cherry), his crush, Mia (Rashida Jones) and teacher, Mr. Mitch (Wiz Khalifa) are also a part of Duncanville.

Here's what you need to know before Season 3 arrives

Duncanville follows Duncan Harris, an ordinary 15-year-old teenager who is always one poor choice away from making dreadful mistakes. Duncan's family includes his mother, an officer who is always on the lookout for her son, his father who is always taking efforts to become a father his son can look up to, his sister Kimberly, a temperamental teenager, and Jing, the 5-year-old adopted Asian sister.

Duncanville @DuncanvilleFOX



Don't miss the season premiere of Duncanville tonight. So many options!Don't miss the season premiere of Duncanville tonight. So many options! 😱 Don't miss the season premiere of Duncanville tonight. https://t.co/fO2MYR7cd8

Many additional well-known stars have voiced characters in the animated series, including Emmy Award winner Ty Burrell from Modern Family, and Riki Lindhome from Another Period.

Reportedly, Lindhome even mentioned all the craziness that is to come with Season 3:

"That kind of sets the room tone, and it just gets crazier from there."

The writers have broadened their narrative frontiers for Season 3, which starts on FOX this Sunday, May 1 at 7:30 pm, delving deeper into the lives of some of the lesser-known characters while also introducing some new ones.

